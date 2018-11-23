Profile's location locked.
Yes I am. You're probably true. As I told you, doesn't matter, just to know.
Thanks Sergey ;)
It does matter in case of financial operations like withdraw money from your mql5 account.
As far as I know, there is something like a geolocation security filter active which immediately blocks your account if one tries to withdraw money outside your registered location.
So as long as you stay in France you can withdraw your earnings. If you try to withdraw money in Spain or Italy your account will be blocked.
It's an additional protection in case someones get illegal access to your mql5 profile and payments.
So if you change the country because of a journey, etc. contact the Service Desk and tell them in which period of time you are in a different country.
Just like "I'm traveling through Australia from 01.12.2018 until 31.12.2018. Please change my location."
They will add this information in the security filter and you'll have full access to your earned money while you are traveling.
P.S.: This limitation/security feature is only active on registered seller accounts.
It does matter in case of financial operations like withdraw money from your mql5 account.
As far as I know, there is something like a geolocation security filter active which immediately blocks your account if one tries to withdraw money outside your registered location.
So as long as you stay in France you can withdraw your earnings. If you try to withdraw money in Spain or Italy your account will be blocked.
It's an additional protection in case someones get illegal access to your mql5 profile and payments.
So if you change the country because of a journey, etc. contact the Service Desk and tell them in which period of time you are in a different country.
Just like "I'm traveling through Australia from 01.12.2018 until 31.12.2018. Please change my location."
They will add this information in the security filter and you'll have full access to your earned money while you are traveling.
P.S.: This limitation/security feature is only active on registered seller accounts.
Thanks for the information @Daniel Stein.
It does matter in case of financial operations like withdraw money from your mql5 account.
As far as I know, there is something like a geolocation security filter active which immediately blocks your account if one tries to withdraw money outside your registered location.
So as long as you stay in France you can withdraw your earnings. If you try to withdraw money in Spain or Italy your account will be blocked.
It's an additional protection in case someones get illegal access to your mql5 profile and payments.
I don't think so Daniel (unless there is an option to activate it ?). My profile is "fixed" on Belgium and I cant' change, but I am now in Canada, withdrawing without problem.
Maybe I am missing something (?).
I don't think so Daniel (unless there is an option to activate it ?). My profile is "fixed" on Belgium and I cant' change, but I am now in Canada, withdrawing without problem.
Maybe I am missing something (?).
What's actually a good thing, sending a msg to the service desk conformly to your agenda is somewhat farfetched ;)
I don't think so Daniel (unless there is an option to activate it ?). My profile is "fixed" on Belgium and I cant' change, but I am now in Canada, withdrawing without problem.
Maybe I am missing something (?).
In the early days it was exactly as I described it above.
Maybe they changed it because of the administrative burden.
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Hi there,
I'm wondering if everyone have its profile's location locked ?