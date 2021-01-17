Cant Draw a simple line between time on the same chart
string obj_name = "TrendLine"; datetime time1 = D'2018.11.22 12:00'; datetime time2 = D'2018.11.22 17:00'; int x = iBarShift(NULL, PERIOD_CURRENT, time1); int y = iBarShift(NULL, PERIOD_CURRENT, time2); if (ObjectFind(obj_name) < 0) { ObjectCreate(obj_name, OBJ_TREND, 0, time1, High[x], time2, Low[y]); ObjectSet(obj_name, OBJPROP_WIDTH, 1); ObjectSet(obj_name, OBJPROP_COLOR, clrYellow); }
Much appreciated but still getting a similar result, is there a way of drawing a diagonal line across the chart instead of a horizontal line
I do not really understand what you are doing.
My program does not draw horizontal lines.
Nagisa Unada:Where do you create the arrays High[] and Low[] ?
René Moll:
Where do you create the arrays High[] and Low[] ?
Where do you create the arrays High[] and Low[] ?
You don't create them, they are a part of MQL4
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Think i've hit a brick wall
I'm just trying to draw a trend line between 1200 & 1700 showing the previous high and low for those two times but get a screen that looks like lasers have gone wild after 1200
Can anyone help simply the code to just draw on line not a million
int start()
{
Starter = StrToTime("12:00");
End = StrToTime("17:00");
ObjectCreate(topname, OBJ_TREND,0,Starter, High[1],End,Low[1]);
}