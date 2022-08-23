Indicators: Color MACD

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Color MACD:

MACD indicator, red color mean bullish, blue color mean bearish.

Color MACD

Author: Qichao Ma

 
Thank you! this is very usefull and interesting.
 
hello.thank u for this great indicator.but it has a problem.when u put it on chart after some times new bars that make is abit  longer or shorter than standard macd and when u refresh chert or change time frame it will be correct.can anyone how to fix this problem? best regards
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