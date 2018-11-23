MT4 optimizer showing 0 trades
Check the logic of your EA by:
- Visual test and show the relevant variables with Comment
- Debugger at a time when the EA should trade.
I tried using the MACD sample EA that MT4 comes with. Same problem, so it cant be the EA.
Data is from tickstory, date range used is 2015.01.01 till now, EURUSD H1. Has anyone come across this problem before?
huangwh88:Tickstory issue. Contact their support.
I tried using the MACD sample EA that MT4 comes with. Same problem, so it cant be the EA.
Data is from tickstory, date range used is 2015.01.01 till now, EURUSD H1. Has anyone come across this problem before?
Alain Verleyen:
Tickstory issue. Contact their support.
Tickstory issue. Contact their support.
Hi, the suggestions given by their support dont seem to work. Have you encountered this problem before?
huangwh88:I don't use tickstory myself, but I encountered it several times with my customers. So I know it comes from there but I don't know a solution sorry.
Hi, the suggestions given by their support dont seem to work. Have you encountered this problem before?
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Hello,
I have an issue when using the MT4 optimizer. As shown below, when I run a 5-pass optimization, 4 passes have 0 trades. However, when I run each pass individually (not optimizing), all 5 passes have trades.
When I change the date range, the problem disappears. Any idea what's behind this?