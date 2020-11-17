Backtesting optimization causing strange results
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Hello,
I'm attempting to backtest an EA using optimization and getting these strange results:
The first pass goes fine but then all following passes have huge (incorrect) profits. If I stop the backtest and double click on one of the bad passes and run it individually without optimization it works fine.
Any ideas on how to fix this?
Thanks!