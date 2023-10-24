Scripts: A Tool: Vertical Grid Plotter

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A Tool: Vertical Grid Plotter:

Script for vertical grid lines plotting

Author: Airat Safin

 

Modification for MetaTrader 5 is available

https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/10854#comment_14900760


MT4 script to MT5 horizontal line step
MT4 script to MT5 horizontal line step
  • 2013.02.25
  • www.mql5.com
Hi, Can anyone point me in the write direction? I've been using this script for mt4 (as below...
 
Hi, vertical grid plotter no longer works on MT4, can you please fix this?
 

Renovation 2023 for MetaTrader 4


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