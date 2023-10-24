Scripts: A Tool: Vertical Grid Plotter
Modification for MetaTrader 5 is available
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/10854#comment_14900760
MT4 script to MT5 horizontal line step
- 2013.02.25
- www.mql5.com
Hi, Can anyone point me in the write direction? I've been using this script for mt4 (as below...
Hi, vertical grid plotter no longer works on MT4, can you please fix this?
Files:
AIS7VGP_2023.MQ4 6 kb
AIS7VGR_2023.MQ4 4 kb
AIS7HGP_2023.MQ4 7 kb
AIS7HGR_2023.MQ4 4 kb
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A Tool: Vertical Grid Plotter:
Author: Airat Safin