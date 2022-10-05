Experts: 4H SWING
Hello. With the idea of typing multiple commands the way you write them, no good results. It doesn't matter whether you place orders manually or .EA.
I tested your 4-5 EA writes and found they share a common entry way. Let's try again with a simpler and more rigorous strategy. Right strategy, then enter the command. Thank you for your dedication.
Tuanatm:
The EA's have different strategies and different entry for each, you are saying complete nonsense.
I cant help you when you have this kind of conclusions , it means you don't understand any thing about working with EAs, or about the MQL4 language , .
I can not teach you every thing.
Please ask for help and pay some one to teach you how to work with EA's.
Hi Aharon. I'm evaluating the experts you shared. thanks for your good work. only some of them do not work in the test. especially the 4H SWING expert I am writing now. Forgive my ignorance, maybe I'm doing something wrong. I would be grateful if you could briefly explain what to do and how. Respects...
Server Suleyman #:
- How to perform back test:https://bit.ly/2CD7XWD
PERFORM BACK TEST MT4 AND UPLOAD THE EA BEST RESULT ON CHART
- 2018.12.28
- www.youtube.com
HOW TO PERFORM BACK TEST MT4 AND UPLOAD THE EA BEST RESULT ON THE CHART
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4H SWING:
4H SWING EA trades with 3 EMA's and "STOCHASTIC" indicator and swing strategy works best on 4H time frame major forex pairs.
Author: Aharon Tzadik