forLoop Misunderstanding stalking multiple opened Orders... - page 4

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I DID IT!!!!!!!!!!!! I DID IT!! I DID IT!!! YES, three days looking for the hooks maybe 5000 changes and Backtests...


WORKS BRILLIANT!!! Now i can Handle a predefined number of Orders (like 777 or 17) AT THE SAME TIME, no irritations at all...

LOLOLOLOlWorks

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