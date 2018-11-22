forLoop Misunderstanding stalking multiple opened Orders... - page 4
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I DID IT!!!!!!!!!!!! I DID IT!! I DID IT!!! YES, three days looking for the hooks maybe 5000 changes and Backtests...
WORKS BRILLIANT!!! Now i can Handle a predefined number of Orders (like 777 or 17) AT THE SAME TIME, no irritations at all...