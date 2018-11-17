How can I remove these "THINGS" there on the chart?

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how can i remove these time flags or whatever this should be? they are hiding the chart :(


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bosslife:

how can i remove these time flags or whatever this should be? they are hiding the chart :(



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bosslife: how can i remove these time flags or whatever this should be? they are hiding the chart :(

Those are the Calendar Events. Read-up on the following documentation in order to manage those, to delete them or prevent their updating: https://www.metatrader5.com/en/terminal/help/charts_analysis/fundamental

The relevant information is almost at the end of the linked page and is entitled: How to display the macroeconomic indicators on a chart?


Fundamental Analysis - Price Charts, Technical and Fundamental Analysis - MetaTrader 5
Fundamental Analysis - Price Charts, Technical and Fundamental Analysis - MetaTrader 5
  • www.metatrader5.com
The purpose of fundamental analysis is in the constant monitoring and studying of various economic and industrial indicators, which may affect the quotes of a financial instrument. For example, annual report releases, news about a new contract or a regulatory law can seriously affect the price of company shares. To keep abreast, you need to...
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