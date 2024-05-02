how to remove the time flag on the bottom of the chart
Ctrl+B is a shortcut to the list of objects on the chart. Events are listed there.
Merci
FinGeR:Thank You
Thanks. Those were annoying to look at.
in MT5, how to remove the time flag on the bottom of the chart?
thanks