how to remove the time flag on the bottom of the chart

in MT5, how to remove the time flag on the bottom of the chart?

 

that is only hidding, not removing :(
Then you have to use chart in Chart object. There, you can remove it 

 

 

my mean is remove the news time flag, please view the image.

 

Ctrl+B is a shortcut to the list of objects on the chart. Events are listed there.
 
Thanks. Those were annoying to look at.
