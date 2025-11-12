Help with extracting result data from backtesting in MT5
Hi there, Probably a really simple way but is there anyway to extract the result data from backtesting in MT5 into excel? I have backtested an EA over 2 years and have over 100 trades. I want to extract the buy and sell price of those trades to analysis. Any help would be much appreciated.
Cheers
I collect and dump all trades and other trade metrics to CSV directly from my EA.
Start here:
https://www.mql5.com/en/docs/files/fileopen
Look for:
FILE_CSV file of csv type (all recorded items are converted to the strings of unicode or ansi type, and are separated by a delimiter)
Quite easy to do ... From the Backtest tab, right-click the report area and follow the menu options ...
Thanks but I was after this data within the strategy tester which doesn't allow me to export in the same way.
- www.mql5.com
But can you get the indivdual buy sell prices from this?
Did you even try it before asking ?
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Hi there, Probably a really simple way but is there anyway to extract the result data from backtesting in MT5 into excel? I have backtested an EA over 2 years and have over 100 trades. I want to extract the buy and sell price of those trades to analysis. Any help would be much appreciated.
Cheers