Help with extracting result data from backtesting in MT5

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Hi there, Probably a really simple way but is there anyway to extract the result data from backtesting in MT5 into excel? I have backtested an EA over 2 years and have over 100 trades. I want to extract the buy and sell price of those trades to analysis. Any help would be much appreciated.

Cheers

 
richreed2426:

Hi there, Probably a really simple way but is there anyway to extract the result data from backtesting in MT5 into excel? I have backtested an EA over 2 years and have over 100 trades. I want to extract the buy and sell price of those trades to analysis. Any help would be much appreciated.

Cheers

I collect and dump all trades and other trade metrics to CSV directly from my EA.

Start here:

https://www.mql5.com/en/docs/files/fileopen

Look for:

FILE_CSV file of csv type (all recorded items are converted to the strings of unicode or ansi type, and are separated by a delimiter)

[Deleted]  
richreed2426: Hi there, Probably a really simple way but is there anyway to extract the result data from backtesting in MT5 into excel? I have backtested an EA over 2 years and have over 100 trades. I want to extract the buy and sell price of those trades to analysis. Any help would be much appreciated.

Quite easy to do ... From the Backtest tab, right-click the report area and follow the menu options ...


 

Thanks but I was after this data within the strategy tester which doesn't allow me to export in the same way.

[Deleted]  
richreed2426: Thanks but I was after this data within the strategy tester which doesn't allow me to export in the same way.
That is in the Visual Testing window. That data will be available on the main MetaTrader window on the Backtest tab I identified for you, once the test has finished its run!
 
richreed2426:

Thanks but I was after this data within the strategy tester which doesn't allow me to export in the same way.

But can you get the indivdual buy sell prices from this?
 
https://www.mql5.com/en/code/18801
Report
Report
  • www.mql5.com
This library is a revised version of an excellent script released in 2006, adjusted with modern MQL possibilities in mind. Some features have been removed, and new features have been added. In both platforms (MetaTrader 4/5), you can run the following script to save a report (in the form of MetaTrader 4): and see a generated HTML report in the...
 
richreed2426:
But can you get the indivdual buy sell prices from this?
Did you even try it before asking ?
 
Alain Verleyen:
Did you even try it before asking ?
Yes - why can you extract the buy/sell data straight to excel?
 
Got it, I didn't see that the orders option was deselected. I knew it would be simple. Thanks everyone
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