Coloring the Symbols for Entry and Exit

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Is it possible to color the exit symbol of a position acc. to profit (e.g. green) and loss (e.g. red) (where how)?

Where can I change the color of the Entry and Exit Symbols? MqlTradeRequest does not provide anything like that :(
 
Carl Schreiber:

Is it possible to color the exit symbol of a position acc. to profit (e.g. green) and loss (e.g. red) (where how)?

Where can I change the color of the Entry and Exit Symbols? MqlTradeRequest does not provide anything like that :(

Not directly with Ordersend() like in mql4.

You can either modify by code the automatic arrows/lines, or delete them and create your owns.


 
Wow: Writing an extra indicator or EA for the 'post-production'?
 
Carl Schreiber:
Wow: Writing an extra indicator or EA for the 'post-production'?

You can also take a pen and color them on your screen.

Please stop complaining when I am answering you as if I was responsible about MT5/mql5 operation. I think I will not answer you anymore.

 
Alain Verleyen:

You can also take a pen and color them on your screen.

Please stop complaining when I am answering you as if I was responsible about MT5/mql5 operation. I think I will not answer you anymore.

What I wrote was not meant against you! Why do you take it personally if it is clear the you are not responsible?
 
Carl Schreiber:
What I wrote was not meant against you! Why do you take it personally if it is clear the you are not responsible?
I didn't take it personally. Usually when I am asking something and someone answers me, I am just saying thank you.
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