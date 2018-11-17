Coloring the Symbols for Entry and Exit
Carl Schreiber:
Is it possible to color the exit symbol of a position acc. to profit (e.g. green) and loss (e.g. red) (where how)?Where can I change the color of the Entry and Exit Symbols? MqlTradeRequest does not provide anything like that :(
Not directly with Ordersend() like in mql4.
You can either modify by code the automatic arrows/lines, or delete them and create your owns.
Wow: Writing an extra indicator or EA for the 'post-production'?
Carl Schreiber:
Wow: Writing an extra indicator or EA for the 'post-production'?
Wow: Writing an extra indicator or EA for the 'post-production'?
You can also take a pen and color them on your screen.
Please stop complaining when I am answering you as if I was responsible about MT5/mql5 operation. I think I will not answer you anymore.
Alain Verleyen:What I wrote was not meant against you! Why do you take it personally if it is clear the you are not responsible?
Please stop complaining when I am answering you as if I was responsible about MT5/mql5 operation. I think I will not answer you anymore.
You can also take a pen and color them on your screen.
Please stop complaining when I am answering you as if I was responsible about MT5/mql5 operation. I think I will not answer you anymore.
Carl Schreiber:I didn't take it personally. Usually when I am asking something and someone answers me, I am just saying thank you.
What I wrote was not meant against you! Why do you take it personally if it is clear the you are not responsible?
What I wrote was not meant against you! Why do you take it personally if it is clear the you are not responsible?
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Is it possible to color the exit symbol of a position acc. to profit (e.g. green) and loss (e.g. red) (where how)?Where can I change the color of the Entry and Exit Symbols? MqlTradeRequest does not provide anything like that :(