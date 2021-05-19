Indicators: MACD+Histogram
Hi,
Just found and use this right away. By far, your indicator showing values sync'd with MACD+Histo on other platforms. IMHO, your indicator could be more 'aesthetic' if you can add color option when Histogram going up strong/weak and going down strong/weak (just like in the attached picture).
Hope you can add this 'feature'.
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MACD+Histogram:
Author: PETER LE