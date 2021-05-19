Indicators: MACD+Histogram

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MACD+Histogram:

This is a normal MACD with Histogram. It's really simple coding but helpfull. I'm not testing on MT5 but i think it's ok with that. Let me know if you're tested.

Author: PETER LE

 

Hi,

Just found and use this right away. By far, your indicator showing values sync'd with MACD+Histo on other platforms. IMHO, your indicator could be more 'aesthetic' if you can add color option when Histogram going up strong/weak and going down strong/weak (just like in the attached picture).

MACD+Histo

Hope you can add this 'feature'.

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