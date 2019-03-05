Experts: MACD 1 MIN SCALPER
Send me ea sir.
Syed Shah:
Send me ea sir.
Send me ea sir.
EA doesn't work when testing on 'Model - every tick' . I cannot get this to work on Open prices either.
Nicholas J:
EA doesn't work when testing on 'Model - every tick' . I cannot get this to work on Open prices either.
EA doesn't work when testing on 'Model - every tick' . I cannot get this to work on Open prices either.
Hello
The EA works great,make sure that you dont work with an ECN broker,upload the EA on number of pairs (20) you will have a trade .
Work with open prices only.
Nicholas J:
EA doesn't work when testing on 'Model - every tick' . I cannot get this to work on Open prices either.
EA doesn't work when testing on 'Model - every tick' . I cannot get this to work on Open prices either.
All traders who do not know how to perform back tests have a training video that explains how to perform back tests,
Many people turn to me on the grounds that they performed tests when they actually run the EA with default data,
There is no reason not to perform the back tests correctly when there is a training video !
I'm sure you're not lying and say it does not work when there are good results,
You need to learn to perform back tests !
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MACD 1 MIN SCALPER:
MACD 1 MIN SCALPER uses two moving averages and "MACD" indicator on 1 min time frame
Author: Aharon Tzadik