SuperTrend Conformation.

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Hello Traders,
So this is my first post on MQL5 and i have been trading for many of years.
I am trying to put together a good profitable EA. I have been on the hunt to find a indicator that can confirm My Supertrend indicator and avoid a slow sideways market.
In the picture attached i have circled the period where the line color changes far to much and is putting my EA off.
I really need some sort of volumes indicator to try to get it to avoid this slow sideways actions.
Can Anyone recommend anything ?
I've used all the basic ones. Ideally need some sort of custom one.
Thanks Laws