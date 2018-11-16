Wrong calculation on 1 month (-100%? not at all!) of my signal provider account).
Here you can see full history and August 2017 according to MQL (and it ends up with assigning to this system a -100% YTD, which is ridiculous):
And here you can see August 2017 according to myfxbook, as it is rightly (with a correct PF >1.5 => profitable system during past months):
August 2017 was NOT -100%, is that clear?
Thanks,
Alfonso
I have a similar problem. In July, I postponed $ 300, 300, and $ 303 on my account. At the beginning of August I had a state of $ 904. I traded badly and ended at $ 521. The graph shows -100%. Since then, the account has grown. Now I have 937 USD and the chart shows -100% growth. Everyone from mql says it's OK.
PS:
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So let me get this straight.
You guys manage to lose the entire initial deposit, all of it, but it should not account for 100%?
What kind of math is this?
Man,
A withdrawal is mistaken for a loss.
So let me get this straight.
You guys manage to lose the entire initial deposit, all of it, but it should not account for 100%?
What kind of math is this?
I'll put $ 1 at the beginning, I'll put another $ 100 in 10 minutes, and I'll lose $ 2 next month. Do I really lose 100%? I agree with your question, "What kind of math is this?"This is MQL5 Math :) :)
Man,
A withdrawal is mistaken for a loss.
Yes, it was a withdrawal, but with it being so big, that it placed your balance below the initial deposit, any kind of normal gain, would not be sufficient to place it above that line again quickly enough to compensate for it, and any kind of loss, even if it were just one cent would automatically be considered 100% draw-down.
Why did you withdraw so much in funds as to leave the balance below the initial deposit line?
What were you expecting to achieve with such a drastic measure on an account with signal associated with it?
Did you really expect for it to continue with its normal growth rate and statistics?
Research things before you do them! There are consequences to your actions, so consider them very carefully before you act and don't complain about your ignorance after the fact!
Signal growth is based on initial deposit balance. It has been like that since the beginning! So, create your account with the proper capital sizing next time and not with the ridiculous sum of just $1. Do you really want to get customers for a signal with such a ridiculous account deposit?
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Hello,
Who can I ask to about recalculating 1 month (one year old, your stats says -100% and this messes all the stats and rank) - where MetaQuotes automated algo fails?
My system now is not recognized as sustainable (because of the wrong -100% performance of 1 month, 1 year ago), if we check that precise month, then it will be the -24% that myfxbook crunches easily and it will be recognized as just normal and sustainable and it will be present amid the systems' signals that I can sell.
I habe being waiting for an asnwer to this my questions for 1 month so far.
Thanks
Alfonso