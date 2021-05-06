Scripts: Stop Loss and Take Profit Scripts

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Stop Loss and Take Profit Scripts:

A collection of predefined Scripts immediately available for use without having to key-in. Step-by-step instruction how to make your own Scripts from Scripts Collection.

Author: file45

 

Hi :)

How to edit Script Buy Sell Stop

Buy Stop Script = Current Price + 3 pip

Sell Stop Script = Current Price - 2 pip

 
Other indicators that may be of interest here - Publications
 

Hello

 

First, thank you very much for your work.

But I have a problem and I can not solve. Please, what could be the reason why not work me the scripts, in my mt4?

Everything seems ok but not working.
I'm testing on demo. Could this be the reason?

Thanks again
regards
tronner
 

Everything works - Live & Demo

Check the following

 

Dear File45!

I would like help from you because a0-2 Buy Limit and the other scripts do not work properly and it prints the following error which I send by attaching a script, so if I want to set STOP Los or TP ot, the script will not work, only without these settings !!! Even if I type these in the metaeditor, akkoe doesn't work! It prints the sring error and references Libraries / stdlib.mq4 to attach the photo. Please help me what do I need to do with these scripts to work properly?

Regards freemanlaci 

Buy Limit Script

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