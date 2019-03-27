Scripts: popup tip: any bar's local time
try this one..
auto create the line.
if vline deleted.. script removed
#property show_inputs extern int INTERVAL_MILLIS = 100; extern int serverzone = 0; extern int localzone = 8; int deinit() { ObjectDelete("test09msg"); WindowRedraw(); return(0); } int start() { int Diff = localzone - serverzone; string VlineName="time_line",var1; datetime VlineTime, VlineTimePrevious, tlocal; double drawpos; ObjectCreate(VlineName,OBJ_VLINE,0,WindowTimeOnDropped(),0); // add this to create line ObjectSet(VlineName,OBJPROP_COLOR,Yellow); // set color while( !(IsTesting() || IsStopped()) ) { drawpos = 0.1*WindowPriceMax() + 0.9*WindowPriceMin(); // <----- 0.1+0.9=1,(0.2+0.8,0.3+0.7....) just adjust this to change Text object hight position. VlineTime = ObjectGet(VlineName,OBJPROP_TIME1); if(ObjectFind(VlineName) == -1 ) break; // if vline deleted.. script removed if(VlineTime != VlineTimePrevious ) { if(ObjectFind("test09msg") == -1 ) ObjectCreate("test09msg", OBJ_TEXT, 0, VlineTime, drawpos); tlocal = VlineTime + (Diff * PERIOD_H1 * 60); ObjectSetText("test09msg", " "+ TimeToStr(tlocal,TIME_DATE )+"_"+ TimeToStr(tlocal,TIME_MINUTES), 10, "Times New Roman", Gray); ObjectSet("test09msg",OBJPROP_TIME1,VlineTime); //Print(WindowPriceMin()*1.1); ObjectSet("test09msg",OBJPROP_PRICE1,drawpos); WindowRedraw(); VlineTimePrevious = VlineTime; } Sleep(INTERVAL_MILLIS); } return(0); }
try this one..
auto create the line.
if vline deleted.. script removed
#property show_inputs extern int INTERVAL_MILLIS = 100; extern int serverzone = 0; extern int localzone = 8; int deinit() { ObjectDelete("test09msg"); WindowRedraw(); return(0); } int start() { int Diff = localzone - serverzone; string VlineName="time_line",var1; datetime VlineTime, VlineTimePrevious, tlocal; double drawpos; ObjectCreate(VlineName,OBJ_VLINE,0,WindowTimeOnDropped(),0); // add this to create line ObjectSet(VlineName,OBJPROP_COLOR,Yellow); // set color while( !(IsTesting() || IsStopped()) ) { drawpos = 0.1*WindowPriceMax() + 0.9*WindowPriceMin(); // <----- 0.1+0.9=1,(0.2+0.8,0.3+0.7....) just adjust this to change Text object hight position. VlineTime = ObjectGet(VlineName,OBJPROP_TIME1); if(ObjectFind(VlineName) == -1 ) break; // if vline deleted.. script removed if(VlineTime != VlineTimePrevious ) { if(ObjectFind("test09msg") == -1 ) ObjectCreate("test09msg", OBJ_TEXT, 0, VlineTime, drawpos); tlocal = VlineTime + (Diff * PERIOD_H1 * 60); ObjectSetText("test09msg", " "+ TimeToStr(tlocal,TIME_DATE )+"_"+ TimeToStr(tlocal,TIME_MINUTES), 10, "Times New Roman", Gray); ObjectSet("test09msg",OBJPROP_TIME1,VlineTime); //Print(WindowPriceMin()*1.1); ObjectSet("test09msg",OBJPROP_PRICE1,drawpos); WindowRedraw(); VlineTimePrevious = VlineTime; } Sleep(INTERVAL_MILLIS); } return(0); }
Hi...
This script seems to be not working properly on my PC.
I guess these lines never been executed
if(VlineTime != VlineTimePrevious ) { if(ObjectFind("test09msg") == -1 ) ObjectCreate("test09msg", OBJ_TEXT, 0, VlineTime, drawpos); tlocal = VlineTime + (Diff * PERIOD_H1 * 60); ObjectSetText("test09msg", " "+ TimeToStr(tlocal,TIME_DATE )+"_"+ TimeToStr(tlocal,TIME_MINUTES), 10, "Times New Roman", Gray); ObjectSet("test09msg",OBJPROP_TIME1,VlineTime); //Print(WindowPriceMin()*1.1); ObjectSet("test09msg",OBJPROP_PRICE1,drawpos); WindowRedraw(); VlineTimePrevious = VlineTime; }
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popup tip: any bar's local time:
Author: joshatt