How to delete icon of buy and sell on chart MT5

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Hello, need to delete this icons because can't see the candles of 1wk or 1day well. Anybody know how to delete this icons?



 
RGarzia:

Hello, need to delete this icons because can't see the candles of 1wk or 1day well. Anybody know how to delete this icons?



remove deals from chart
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