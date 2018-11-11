How to delete icon of buy and sell on chart MT5
RGarzia:
Hello, need to delete this icons because can't see the candles of 1wk or 1day well. Anybody know how to delete this icons?
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Hello, need to delete this icons because can't see the candles of 1wk or 1day well. Anybody know how to delete this icons?