How to insert a timeframes icon in MT4 or MT5
Hmmmmm
jackychan888:What that means ?
How to insert a timeframes icon in MT4 or MT5?
i can't find the solution, anybody know this? Please HELP me, Thank you.
Maybe somewhere under view ?
Alain Verleyen:
Thank you very much
Marco vd Heijden:
Maybe somewhere under view ?
Maybe somewhere under view ?
Thank you.
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How to insert a timeframes icon in MT4 or MT5?
i can't find the solution, anybody know this? Please HELP me, Thank you.