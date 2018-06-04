How to insert a timeframes icon in MT4 or MT5

New comment
 

How to insert a timeframes icon in MT4 or MT5?

i can't find the solution, anybody know this? Please HELP me, Thank you.

 
Hmmmmm
 
jackychan888:

How to insert a timeframes icon in MT4 or MT5?

i can't find the solution, anybody know this? Please HELP me, Thank you.

What that means ?
 
Alain Verleyen:
What that means ?
have timeframe icon
 
jackychan888:
no timeframes icon
 
Maybe somewhere under view ?
 
 
Alain Verleyen:

Thank you very much

 
Marco vd Heijden:
Maybe somewhere under view ?

Thank you.

New comment