Libraries: MySQL for new MQL4 (tested in build 600) - page 3

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Ive also got the libmysql.dll access violation error once I "got upgraded" from build 610 to build 625

has anyone got any ideas on how to get this working again??

thanks!

 

Ive also got the libmysql.dll access violation error once I "got upgraded" from build 610 to build 625

has anyone got any ideas on how to get this working again??

thanks!

 

mql4-mysql is working but with limitations.

I have found that if the mysql table has more than 8 fields then i get an access violation error from mscrvt on the call memcpy(byte, row_ptr_pos, leng); for the 9th field because row_ptr_pos has a negative number value.

I can remove the error by putting the LocalFree(row_ptr_pos); outside the j loop. I wonder if this leads to a memory leak and whether there is a better solution.

 

mql4-mysql is working but with limitations.

I have found that if the mysql table has more than 8 fields then i get an access violation error from mscrvt on the call memcpy(byte, row_ptr_pos, leng); for the 9th field because row_ptr_pos has a negative number value.

I can remove the error by putting the LocalFree(row_ptr_pos); outside the j loop. I wonder if this leads to a memory leak and whether there is a better solution.

[Deleted]  
mmayson:

mql4-mysql is working but with limitations.

I have found that if the mysql table has more than 8 fields then i get an access violation error from mscrvt on the call memcpy(byte, row_ptr_pos, leng); for the 9th field because row_ptr_pos has a negative number value.

I can remove the error by putting the LocalFree(row_ptr_pos); outside the j loop. I wonder if this leads to a memory leak and whether there is a better solution.


Hi, I got the same results with wrong address. I'm going to test your suggestion. thx
[Deleted]  
mmayson:

mql4-mysql is working but with limitations.

I have found that if the mysql table has more than 8 fields then i get an access violation error from mscrvt on the call memcpy(byte, row_ptr_pos, leng); for the 9th field because row_ptr_pos has a negative number value.

I can remove the error by putting the LocalFree(row_ptr_pos); outside the j loop. I wonder if this leads to a memory leak and whether there is a better solution.


Hi, I got the same results with wrong address. I'm going to test your suggestion. thx
 

Great job! This works on my win7 32 bit system perfectly.

But it does not work on my 32 bit windows server 2008 sp2 .

To find the question, I add comment in mql4-mysql.mqh as below.

Then I found that since the program called the mysql_init() function, it could not run on.

Do you know what causes such problem?

Thank you !

 

Great job! This works on my win7 32 bit system perfectly.

But it does not work on my 32 bit windows server 2008 sp2 .

To find the question, I add comment in mql4-mysql.mqh as below.

Then I found that since the program called the mysql_init() function, it could not run on.

Do you know what causes such problem?

Thank you !

[Deleted]  
kss:
mmayson:

mql4-mysql is working but with limitations.

I have found that if the mysql table has more than 8 fields then i get an access violation error from mscrvt on the call memcpy(byte, row_ptr_pos, leng); for the 9th field because row_ptr_pos has a negative number value.

I can remove the error by putting the LocalFree(row_ptr_pos); outside the j loop. I wonder if this leads to a memory leak and whether there is a better solution.


Hi, I got the same results with wrong address. I'm going to test your suggestion. thx

Sometimes access violation happens with libmysql.dll ((

and "mysql_errno: 2006; mysql_error: MySQL server has gone away" after that EA can't connect to db. Only reload...

[Deleted]  
kss:
mmayson:

mql4-mysql is working but with limitations.

I have found that if the mysql table has more than 8 fields then i get an access violation error from mscrvt on the call memcpy(byte, row_ptr_pos, leng); for the 9th field because row_ptr_pos has a negative number value.

I can remove the error by putting the LocalFree(row_ptr_pos); outside the j loop. I wonder if this leads to a memory leak and whether there is a better solution.


Hi, I got the same results with wrong address. I'm going to test your suggestion. thx

Sometimes access violation happens with libmysql.dll ((

and "mysql_errno: 2006; mysql_error: MySQL server has gone away" after that EA can't connect to db. Only reload...

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