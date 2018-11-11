Vizualisation Backtest
I am afraid I have no idea what is the problem you are trying to show ?
Please provide better (and with no time/prices scales cut off). It's so small I can't read them.
Hello,
does anyone have a problem with vizualsation on MT5 Backtest?
and there is no difference, if the vizualisation in on or not.
let me explain,
i've tested an simple function for inside Bars
this is written in an #include,
in the onTick i use a very simple function
when i start the backtest, i get following results
when i look to the time in the report, everything is right, only the vizualisation failed.
does anyone else have this problem?
amando
But as Alain said, please post full screen, erasing only sensitive account information and without resizing.
I am afraid I have no idea what is the problem you are trying to show ?
Please provide better (and with no time/prices scales cut off). It's so small I can't read them.
I believe I have the same problem. Arrows are being plot somewhere at different prices. Sometimes I think it's a bug, sometimes I realized it's database quality, such as dessincronization or invalid Ask/Last/Bid values.
Ever consider that there is nothing wrong, but that you are forgetting about the spread?
OHLC Bar/Candle prices are all Bid prices only, but Buy Opens(In) and Sell Closes(Out) at the Ask Price (not Bid) and those may seem quite off from the bars/candles on the chart, especially on M1 - M5 time-frames.
I believe I have the same problem. Arrows are being plot somewhere at different prices. Sometimes I think it's a bug, sometimes I realized it's database quality, such as dessincronization or invalid Ask/Last/Bid values.
Well I don't know from the information provided.
Well I don't know from the information provided.
Indeed. I will investigate itm more deeply, but AFAIK, Last could be outside Ask/Bid, and Ask/Bid moves and there is no closed deal (no aggression). On the simulator, if it uses Ask/Bid prices and not last, results are unrealistic and arrows are placed outside the candle. I posted a topic where I asked a different simulation, "every last tick" (or every price changing tick) mode. But I had no answer. My answer to it was placing limit orders after data-filtering and validation, such as:
Ask>Bid; (after market hours and before market open there are bid/ask ticks, but there are no price changing ticks)
MqlDate.hour>=market open hour;
(Last >= Ask || Last =< Bid)
And so on...
He is simulating using: "Every tick based on real ticks".
But as you say, there is need for full print-screens and also, IMHO, a print screen on tick data surrounding the position/deal. "Read the source Luke!" :)
Indeed. I will investigate itm more deeply, but AFAIK, Last could be outside Ask/Bid, and Ask/Bid moves and there is no closed deal (no aggression). On the simulator, if it uses Ask/Bid prices and not last, results are unrealistic and arrows are placed outside the candle. I posted a topic where I asked a different simulation, "every last tick" (or every price changing tick) mode. But I had no answer. My answer to it was placing limit orders after data-filtering and validation, such as:
Ask>Bid; (after market hours and before market open there are bid/ask ticks, but there are no price changing ticks)
MqlDate.hour>=market open hour;
(Last >= Ask || Last =< Bid)
And so on...
He is simulating using: "Every tick based on real ticks".
But as you say, there is need for full print-screens and also, IMHO, a print screen on tick data surrounding the position/deal. "Read the source Luke!" :)
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Hello,
does anyone have a problem with vizualsation on MT5 Backtest?
and there is no difference, if the vizualisation in on or not.
let me explain,
i've tested an simple function for inside Bars
this is written in an #include,
in the onTick i use a very simple function
when i start the backtest, i get following results
when i look to the time in the report, everything is right, only the vizualisation failed.
does anyone else have this problem?
amando