Bar exists when backtested, but not on real charts

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Left is my EURUSD 1H chart, right is the backtester during a test around the same time.
I noticed this because I use the Python API to get data, and as on the left, the 6th hour bar does not exist, but it was traded on. Can anyone explain this?

 

On real bars, 5 minute chart, I notice this

It is missing anything between those two times. 

As demonstrated on a 5m bar backtest (using "real ticks")

 

Python also skips those bars for M5

 
Please post your backtest log file.
 
Alain Verleyen #:
Please post your backtest log file. 
CS      0       13:51:01.258    Startup MetaTester 5 build 3661 (25 Mar 2023)
CS      0       13:51:01.258    Startup Windows 10 build 19045, 12 x Intel Core i5-10600K  @ 4.10GHz, AVX, 44 / 63 Gb memory, 98 / 953 Gb disk, touchable, UAC, GMT+9
CS      0       13:51:01.260    Server  MetaTester 5 started on 127.0.0.1:3000
CS      0       13:51:01.263    Startup cloud network mode is off
CS      0       13:51:01.263    Startup initialization finished
CS      0       13:51:01.551    127.0.0.1       login (build 3661)
CS      0       13:51:01.570    Tester  template file tester.tpl added. 1364264 bytes loaded
CS      0       13:51:01.570    Network 4412 bytes of account info loaded
CS      0       13:51:01.570    Network 1478 bytes of tester parameters loaded
CS      0       13:51:01.570    Network 196 bytes of input parameters loaded
CS      0       13:51:01.570    Network 624 bytes of symbols list loaded (81 symbols)
CS      0       13:51:01.571    Tester  expert file added: Experts\NothingExpert.ex5. 4337 bytes loaded
CS      0       13:51:01.582    Tester  45446 Mb available, 568 blocks set for ticks generating
CS      0       13:51:01.583    Tester  initial deposit 100000 JPY, leverage 1:25
CS      0       13:51:01.583    Tester  successfully initialized
CS      0       13:51:01.583    Network 204 Kb of total initialization data received
CS      0       13:51:01.583    Tester  Intel Core i5-10600K  @ 4.10GHz, 65372 MB
CS      0       13:51:01.611    Symbols EURUSD: symbol to be synchronized
CS      0       13:51:01.612    Symbols EURUSD: symbol synchronized, 3720 bytes of symbol info received
CS      0       13:51:01.614    History EURUSD: history synchronization started
CS      0       13:51:01.620    History EURUSD: load 27 bytes of history data to synchronize in 0:00:00.002
CS      0       13:51:01.620    History EURUSD: history synchronized from 1971.01.04 to 2023.05.05
CS      0       13:51:01.622    Ticks   EURUSD: ticks synchronization started
CS      0       13:51:01.623    Ticks   EURUSD: load 34 bytes of tick data to synchronize in 0:00:00.000
CS      0       13:51:01.623    Ticks   EURUSD: history ticks synchronized from 2019.09.02 to 2023.05.05
CS      0       13:51:01.729    History EURUSD,M5: history cache allocated for 142463 bars and contains 142257 bars from 2018.01.02 00:00 to 2019.11.27 23:55
CS      0       13:51:01.729    History EURUSD,M5: history begins from 2018.01.02 00:00
CS      0       13:51:01.736    Tester  EURUSD,M5 (OANDA-Japan MT5 Live): generating based on real ticks
CS      0       13:51:01.736    Tester  EURUSD,M5: testing of Experts\NothingExpert.ex5 from 2019.11.28 00:00 to 2019.11.29 00:00 started
CS      0       13:51:01.751    Tester  program file added: \Indicators\HL.ex5. 21728 bytes loaded
CS      0       13:51:01.766    Tester  program file added: \Indicators\Favs\Economic_Calendar.ex5. 42954 bytes loaded
CS      0       13:51:01.783    Tester  program file added: \Indicators\Favs\SessionBreaks.ex5. 30180 bytes loaded
CS      0       13:51:01.804    Ticks   EURUSD : real ticks begin from 2019.09.02 00:00:00
CS      0       13:51:09.255    Tester  final balance 100000 JPY
CS      0       13:51:09.257    Tester  EURUSD,M5: 29141 ticks, 288 bars generated. Environment synchronized in 0:00:00.056. Test passed in 0:00:07.649.
CS      0       13:51:09.257    Tester  EURUSD,M5: total time from login to stop testing 0:00:07.705 (including 0:00:00.056 for history data synchronization)
CS      0       13:51:09.258    Tester  340 Mb memory used including 8 Mb of history data, 64 Mb of tick data
CS      0       13:51:09.258    Tester  log file "C:\Users\worth\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Tester\D0E8209F77C8CF37AD8BF550E51FF075\Agent-127.0.0.1-3000\logs\20230514.log" written
CS      0       13:51:09.258    Tester  test Experts\NothingExpert.ex5 on EURUSD,M5 thread finished
CS      0       13:51:09.263    127.0.0.1       prepare for shutdown
CS      0       13:51:09.263    127.0.0.1       shutdown finished
 
WorthyVII #:

All seems ok on this log.

Really strange issue.

 
Corrupt historical data? Do you use external historical data (Tick Data Suite, etc)?

Try deleting the history data folder.
 
No its all standard data. Not a custom symbol or anything like that.

I can only assume some kind of strange corruption or a bug in metatrader.
 

What is interesting is that in the log it says it has a cache up until that date


CS      0       13:51:01.729    History EURUSD,M5: history cache allocated for 142463 bars and contains 142257 bars from 2018.01.02 00:00 to 2019.11.27 23:55
[Deleted]  
Topic has been moved to the section: Expert Advisors and Automated Trading
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