I want to change my profiles

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I want to change my profiles for upload document and QR Code please.

help me please.

Thank you very much.


my profiles


 

,.............................

Contact service desk


 
Is Devil Sohan your real name ?
 
Marco vd Heijden:
Is Devil Sohan your real name ?

no.

 
Devil Sohan:

no.

Then why did you fill it in ?

Do you think this website is a joke ? 

 
Marco vd Heijden:

Then why did you fill it in ?

Do you think this website is a joke ? 

I don't know. 

 
 
Devil Sohan:

Do not double post.

Your other duplicate post has been removed.

Use your real name in applications

Make sure that your address is correct. It doesn't seem to be. But i don't know if that will make a difference.

When they ask for state that is the จังหวัด

 
Yes it matters the address is critical so make sure to do it right the first time.
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