Indicators: Target indicator

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Target indicator:

You confuse where the next target? Use this indicator - it will show you where the next target.

Author: reza rahmad

 
nice :-)
 
shadowhunters:
nice :-)

thanks sire dont forget to rate... : )
[Deleted]  

ga muncul

knp ga muncul ya ? salah dimananya ?

 
guebanget:

ga muncul

knp ga muncul ya ? salah dimananya ?

moving average tidak termasuk...dibikin sendiri moving average simple,20,50,100,200
 

You are using SMA Close.

So, 200, 100, 50, 20 of which Timeframe should be the base of calculation???

200 H1 Candles is not the same as 200 M1 Candles.

So, this is total BS, if you don't even know what you are doing.

Your code always shows SMA Close of ie. 200 Candles of the Timeframe it is applied to.

Thus, it always shows a different result.

The SMA 200 on the M5 chart is not the same one as on the M1 chart. And so on.

 
Dadas:

You are using SMA Close.

So, 200, 100, 50, 20 of which Timeframe should be the base of calculation???

200 H1 Candles is not the same as 200 M1 Candles.

So, this is total BS, if you don't even know what you are doing.

Your code always shows SMA Close of ie. 200 Candles of the Timeframe it is applied to.

Thus, it always shows a different result.

The SMA 200 on the M5 chart is not the same one as on the M1 chart. And so on.

you can start using it from 5 -15m..if break that time frame change to higher timeframe to see the next target
 

nice !

[Deleted]  
greatful
 
mantabbbbb, dicoba.. sukses bro....
 
Excellent job Reza! Well done!
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