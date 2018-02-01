Indicators: Target indicator
nice :-)
thanks sire dont forget to rate... : )
You are using SMA Close.
So, 200, 100, 50, 20 of which Timeframe should be the base of calculation???
200 H1 Candles is not the same as 200 M1 Candles.
So, this is total BS, if you don't even know what you are doing.
Your code always shows SMA Close of ie. 200 Candles of the Timeframe it is applied to.
Thus, it always shows a different result.
The SMA 200 on the M5 chart is not the same one as on the M1 chart. And so on.
You are using SMA Close.
So, 200, 100, 50, 20 of which Timeframe should be the base of calculation???
200 H1 Candles is not the same as 200 M1 Candles.
So, this is total BS, if you don't even know what you are doing.
Your code always shows SMA Close of ie. 200 Candles of the Timeframe it is applied to.
Thus, it always shows a different result.
The SMA 200 on the M5 chart is not the same one as on the M1 chart. And so on.
nice !
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Target indicator:
Author: reza rahmad