Locking floating
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Need a floating code mq5, for example if floating minus 50 $ will be locked, maybe someone can help
lock floating profit = stoploss(or takeprofit) + swap(usually it spends you money every day)
just set the stoploss instead.
lock floating profit = stoploss(or takeprofit) + swap(usually it spends you money every day)
just set the stoploss instead.
Maybe yes ... I use SL but the final result is minus,
when you open a ticket (1lots,buy),then you open a tick(1lots,sell).
the profit is locked,no matter it is minus or not. so not so difficult to understand that in this case,the sell order is equal to a stoploss (sell bellow buy) or takeprofit(sell above buy).
only one thing is different, lets take EURUSD for exam:
means if you buy 1lots of EURUSD,you can get -9.7$(minus means pay to broker) every day
if sell 1lots of EURUSD,you can get 5.08 every day(earn)
but if you lock order ,do the math youself.
i checked all symbol,the sum of the two are negative.
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