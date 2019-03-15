My EA does not work while all settings are ok.

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Hello,
I would need help please. My problem is that my EA does not work while all my settings are ok,
autotraiding is enabled, my one-click trainding is enabled, allow auto traiding is enabled, 
and it does not work with strategy tester. and it's a second trading account on the same network.

 a big thank you to those who can help me ...


Image 1
 

How can anyone help you? 

Are there any messages in the logs?

 
Keith Watford:

How can anyone help you? 

Are there any messages in the logs?

Hi, yes I have this message:

2018.11.05 11:17:18.251	'27019191': order buy 0.01 AUDJPY opening at market sl: 81.432 tp: 81.693 failed [Trade is disabled]

Do you know where the problem comes from?
 
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/287949#comment_9249606
installation ea mt4
installation ea mt4
  • 2018.11.05
  • www.mql5.com
I don't understand this message after installation; I need your help. Thanks...
 
Keith Watford:
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/287949#comment_9249606
Everything is ok in my EA and my MT4. I think maybe it's my brokers.
I'll post the result later and thanks for the information bye...
  
Ok my problem come from an insufisance of solder, it was a new account and to activate it false minimum 200 €
 whereas I had put that 100 €. Problem resolved good day :)
 

If you don't mind .. Please consider yourself by trying another EA ┬─┬ノ( º _ ºノ) 


 
Please check the date

Often the user feel want to quickly do a test. When setting to date less cared for. The result of these Forex Trading robots (EA) does not conduct transactions because the date is used for example in the year 1980.
 

@senthil kumaran

வணக்கம் செந்தில்குமரன் 

I have a doubt in EA Order of Buying and Selling so kindly advice me how to solve the problem for following commend it is working in test but not buying and selling, kindly give a give a solution. 


void OnTick()

  {

   // creat an array for several price

   double myMovingAverageArray1[],myMovingAverageArray2[];


   // define the properrties of the Moving Average1 

   int movingAverageDefinitionl = iMA (_Symbol,_Period,20,0,MODE_EMA,PRICE_CLOSE);


   // define the properrties of the Moving Average2

   int movingAverageDefinition2 = iMA (_Symbol,_Period,50,0,MODE_EMA,PRICE_CLOSE);


   // sort the price array1 from the current candle downwards

   ArraySetAsSeries(myMovingAverageArray1,true);


   // sort the price array1 from the current candle downwards

   ArraySetAsSeries(myMovingAverageArray2,true);


   //Defined MA1, one line,current candle,3 candles, store result

   CopyBuffer(movingAverageDefinitionl,0,0,3,myMovingAverageArray1);

   

   //Defined MA2, one line,current candle,3 candles, store result

   CopyBuffer(movingAverageDefinition2,0,0,3,myMovingAverageArray2);


    if (  // Check if the 20 candle EA is above the 50 candle EA

         (myMovingAverageArray1[0]>myMovingAverageArray2[0])

      && (myMovingAverageArray1[1]<myMovingAverageArray2[1])

      )

         {

         Comment ("BUY");

         }

         

   if (   // Check if the 50 candle EA is above the 20 candle EA

         (myMovingAverageArray1[0]<myMovingAverageArray2[0])

      && (myMovingAverageArray1[1]>myMovingAverageArray2[1])

      )

         {

         Comment ("SELL");

         }

  }

 

@Alexander Pavlenko


Dear Mr.Alexander Pavlenko


I have a doubt in EA Order of Buying and Selling so kindly advice me how to solve the problem for following commend it is working in test but not buying and selling, kindly give a give a solution. 


void OnTick()

  {

   // creat an array for several price

   double myMovingAverageArray1[],myMovingAverageArray2[];


   // define the properrties of the Moving Average1 

   int movingAverageDefinitionl = iMA (_Symbol,_Period,20,0,MODE_EMA,PRICE_CLOSE);


   // define the properrties of the Moving Average2

   int movingAverageDefinition2 = iMA (_Symbol,_Period,50,0,MODE_EMA,PRICE_CLOSE);


   // sort the price array1 from the current candle downwards

   ArraySetAsSeries(myMovingAverageArray1,true);


   // sort the price array1 from the current candle downwards

   ArraySetAsSeries(myMovingAverageArray2,true);


   //Defined MA1, one line,current candle,3 candles, store result

   CopyBuffer(movingAverageDefinitionl,0,0,3,myMovingAverageArray1);

   

   //Defined MA2, one line,current candle,3 candles, store result

   CopyBuffer(movingAverageDefinition2,0,0,3,myMovingAverageArray2);


    if (  // Check if the 20 candle EA is above the 50 candle EA

         (myMovingAverageArray1[0]>myMovingAverageArray2[0])

      && (myMovingAverageArray1[1]<myMovingAverageArray2[1])

      )

         {

         Comment ("BUY");

         }

         

   if (   // Check if the 50 candle EA is above the 20 candle EA

         (myMovingAverageArray1[0]<myMovingAverageArray2[0])

      && (myMovingAverageArray1[1]>myMovingAverageArray2[1])

      )

         {

         Comment ("SELL");

         }

  }

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