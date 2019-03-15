My EA does not work while all settings are ok.
How can anyone help you?
Are there any messages in the logs?
How can anyone help you?
Are there any messages in the logs?
Hi, yes I have this message: 2018.11.05 11:17:18.251 '27019191': order buy 0.01 AUDJPY opening at market sl: 81.432 tp: 81.693 failed [Trade is disabled] Do you know where the problem comes from?
- 2018.11.05
- www.mql5.com
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/287949#comment_9249606
Everything is ok in my EA and my MT4. I think maybe it's my brokers.
I'll post the result later and thanks for the information bye...
Ok my problem come from an insufisance of solder, it was a new account and to activate it false minimum 200 €
whereas I had put that 100 €. Problem resolved good day :)
If you don't mind .. Please consider yourself by trying another EA ┬─┬ノ( º _ ºノ)
I
வணக்கம் செந்தில்குமரன்
I have a doubt in EA Order of Buying and Selling so kindly advice me how to solve the problem for following commend it is working in test but not buying and selling, kindly give a give a solution.
void OnTick()
{
// creat an array for several price
double myMovingAverageArray1[],myMovingAverageArray2[];
// define the properrties of the Moving Average1
int movingAverageDefinitionl = iMA (_Symbol,_Period,20,0,MODE_EMA,PRICE_CLOSE);
// define the properrties of the Moving Average2
int movingAverageDefinition2 = iMA (_Symbol,_Period,50,0,MODE_EMA,PRICE_CLOSE);
// sort the price array1 from the current candle downwards
ArraySetAsSeries(myMovingAverageArray1,true);
// sort the price array1 from the current candle downwards
ArraySetAsSeries(myMovingAverageArray2,true);
//Defined MA1, one line,current candle,3 candles, store result
CopyBuffer(movingAverageDefinitionl,0,0,3,myMovingAverageArray1);
//Defined MA2, one line,current candle,3 candles, store result
CopyBuffer(movingAverageDefinition2,0,0,3,myMovingAverageArray2);
if ( // Check if the 20 candle EA is above the 50 candle EA
(myMovingAverageArray1[0]>myMovingAverageArray2[0])
&& (myMovingAverageArray1[1]<myMovingAverageArray2[1])
)
{
Comment ("BUY");
}
if ( // Check if the 50 candle EA is above the 20 candle EA
(myMovingAverageArray1[0]<myMovingAverageArray2[0])
&& (myMovingAverageArray1[1]>myMovingAverageArray2[1])
)
{
Comment ("SELL");
}
}
Dear Mr.Alexander Pavlenko
I have a doubt in EA Order of Buying and Selling so kindly advice me how to solve the problem for following commend it is working in test but not buying and selling, kindly give a give a solution.
void OnTick()
{
// creat an array for several price
double myMovingAverageArray1[],myMovingAverageArray2[];
// define the properrties of the Moving Average1
int movingAverageDefinitionl = iMA (_Symbol,_Period,20,0,MODE_EMA,PRICE_CLOSE);
// define the properrties of the Moving Average2
int movingAverageDefinition2 = iMA (_Symbol,_Period,50,0,MODE_EMA,PRICE_CLOSE);
// sort the price array1 from the current candle downwards
ArraySetAsSeries(myMovingAverageArray1,true);
// sort the price array1 from the current candle downwards
ArraySetAsSeries(myMovingAverageArray2,true);
//Defined MA1, one line,current candle,3 candles, store result
CopyBuffer(movingAverageDefinitionl,0,0,3,myMovingAverageArray1);
//Defined MA2, one line,current candle,3 candles, store result
CopyBuffer(movingAverageDefinition2,0,0,3,myMovingAverageArray2);
if ( // Check if the 20 candle EA is above the 50 candle EA
(myMovingAverageArray1[0]>myMovingAverageArray2[0])
&& (myMovingAverageArray1[1]<myMovingAverageArray2[1])
)
{
Comment ("BUY");
}
if ( // Check if the 50 candle EA is above the 20 candle EA
(myMovingAverageArray1[0]<myMovingAverageArray2[0])
&& (myMovingAverageArray1[1]>myMovingAverageArray2[1])
)
{
Comment ("SELL");
}
}
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Hello, I would need help please. My problem is that my EA does not work while all my settings are ok, autotraiding is enabled, my one-click trainding is enabled, allow auto traiding is enabled, and it does not work with strategy tester. and it's a second trading account on the same network. a big thank you to those who can help me ...