MQ5 expert advisor auto trade with 2 EMA
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Can please someone help me o make this work?
void OnTick()
{
// create an Array for several prices
double myMovingAverageArray1[],myMovingAverageArray2[];
// define the properties of the Moving Average1
int movingAverageDefinition1 = iMA (_Symbol, _Period, 20, 0, MODE_EMA, PRICE_CLOSE);
// define the properties of the Moving Average2
int movingAverageDefinition2 = iMA (_Symbol, _Period, 50, 0, MODE_EMA, PRICE_CLOSE);
// sort the price array1 from the current candle downwards
ArraySetAsSeries (myMovingAverageArray1, true );
// sort the price array1 from the current candle downwards
ArraySetAsSeries (myMovingAverageArray2, true );
// Defined MA1, one line, current candle, 3 candles, store result
CopyBuffer (movingAverageDefinition1,0,0,3, myMovingAverageArray1);
// Defined MA2, one line, current candle, 3 candles, store result
CopyBuffer (movingAverageDefinition2,0,0,3, myMovingAverageArray2);
if ( // Check if the 20 candle EA is above the 50 candle EA
( myMovingAverageArray1[0]>myMovingAverageArray2[0])
&& ( myMovingAverageArray2[1]>myMovingAverageArray1[1])
)
trade. "Buy(0.10, NULL,Ask,Ask -300* _Point,Ask+150*_Point, NULL ;"