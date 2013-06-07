Indicators: ZFXiSwap2

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ZFXiSwap2:

Any symbol Bid, LastDayDiff(% or pip), Spread, Swap, Hi-Lo Today, Hi-Lo Week, Hi-Lo Mounth view to separate window.

Author: ZeonFX

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OK
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Giordifix72:

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Bars are better than numbers:

FX News Alert

You could argue that a week is technically only 5 days as weekend candles aren't painted, so you could use PERIOD_W1 instead and PERIOD_MN1 for monthly.

hlwe = (iHigh(SymbolsArray[w],1440*7,0)-iLow(SymbolsArray[w],1440*7,0));

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