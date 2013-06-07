Indicators: ZFXiSwap2
OK
Giordifix72:
Bars are better than numbers:
You could argue that a week is technically only 5 days as weekend candles aren't painted, so you could use PERIOD_W1 instead and PERIOD_MN1 for monthly.
hlwe = (iHigh(SymbolsArray[w],1440*7,0)-iLow(SymbolsArray[w],1440*7,0));
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ZFXiSwap2:
Author: ZeonFX