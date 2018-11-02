Gann Indicators wanted, please help me find this
truk1234:
Hello,
does anybody know where these 2 indicators are available to download.
1. Gann Hi low indicator as per screenshot with steps and colour change.
2. Gann Swing Indicator with colour change and a change from solid to dotted
line when the tren changes.
As you can see this include in the Fibonacci Trader Software. I was hoping
to find the exact same indicators to download somewhere.
I have downloaded many swing and hi low inicators but not one looks
like the one in the chart below.
If you know the code for the indicator would be great however I do not know
what to do with the code only.
Anybody knows where to find this?
Cheers and thanks for your help.
here is the article this page is from
Thank you all for your kind help and advise
May the pips be with you all the way to the bank.
Search the CODEBASE.
MQL5 Code Base
- www.mql5.com
Volume Profile + Range v6.0 (former TPO). Distribution of deals by price levels at a given time interval. Displayed as a histogram. The width of the histogram at the level means the number of transactions carried out on it. If a...
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Anybody knows where to find this?
Cheers and thanks for your help.
here is the article this page is from
Thank you all for your kind help and advise
May the pips be with you all the way to the bank.