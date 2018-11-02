Big unnecessary spike on daily chart wont go away
Hi
Any time I try scrolling over the last 12 months on a daily chart I see this big 100 000+ pip spike at the 26 Feb 2018 area that I can't get rid of.
I did a clean install of MT5 and it is still here.
How do I get my charts back to normal?
Thanks
When you say "clean install," how clean do you mean?
By that I mean, you might try deleting historical data, which is stored in:
C:\Users\myname\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\D1E8209F77C8CA37AD8BF550E51FF075\bases\MyBroker-MT5\history\
This may vary slightly on your machine. The easiest way to get there is File -> Open Data Folder (Ctrl-Shift-D).
When you say "clean install," how clean do you mean?
By that I mean, you might try deleting historical data, which is stored in:
C:\Users\myname\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\D1E8209F77C8CA37AD8BF550E51FF075\bases\MyBroker-MT5\history\
This may vary slightly on your machine. The easiest way to get there is File -> Open Data Folder (Ctrl-Shift-D).
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use
Hi
Any time I try scrolling over the last 12 months on a daily chart I see this big 100 000+ pip spike at the 26 Feb 2018 area that I can't get rid of.
I did a clean install of MT5 and it is still here.
How do I get my charts back to normal?
Thanks