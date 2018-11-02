Big unnecessary spike on daily chart wont go away

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Hi

Any time I try scrolling over the last 12 months on a daily chart I see this big 100 000+ pip spike at the 26 Feb 2018 area that I can't get rid of.

I did a clean install of MT5 and it is still here. 

How do I get my charts back to normal?


Thanks

 
alexx1202:

Hi

Any time I try scrolling over the last 12 months on a daily chart I see this big 100 000+ pip spike at the 26 Feb 2018 area that I can't get rid of.

I did a clean install of MT5 and it is still here. 

How do I get my charts back to normal?


Thanks

When you say "clean install," how clean do you mean?

By that I mean, you might try deleting historical data, which is stored in:

C:\Users\myname\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\D1E8209F77C8CA37AD8BF550E51FF075\bases\MyBroker-MT5\history\

This may vary slightly on your machine. The easiest way to get there is File -> Open Data Folder (Ctrl-Shift-D).

 
Anthony Garot:

When you say "clean install," how clean do you mean?

By that I mean, you might try deleting historical data, which is stored in:

C:\Users\myname\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\D1E8209F77C8CA37AD8BF550E51FF075\bases\MyBroker-MT5\history\

This may vary slightly on your machine. The easiest way to get there is File -> Open Data Folder (Ctrl-Shift-D).

Yup didn't work
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