Experts: Aeron Expert Advisor
I ran several back-tests on this EA on EURUSD M1 Chart in periods ranging from 2008 to the present with varying spreads, always with very bad results.
I noticed that several trades were been triggered at T/P in the negative (in other words, the Take Profit was been set as a loss, below the open price for longs and above the open price for shorts).
Something must be wrong in the code as this makes no sense to me, unless there is some intent behind it which I do not grasp. Maybe the author can comment on this particular "uncommen sense".
PS! There were also many OrderModify Error 130 in the Journal. Maybe the code is not accounting for broker differences. In my case it is ECN where Stops have to be set after the initial order placement in two-steps.
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Author: Alex Hemant