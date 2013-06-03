Indicators: Sliders
I tried using it but visually and functionally does not work... Is there a step I missed before adding it to the chart?I can not move it from the top of chart and as I click different values on the bar nothing changes....
I tried using it but visually and functionally does not work... Is there a step I missed before adding it to the chart?I can not move it from the top of chart and as I click different values on the bar nothing changes....
You must double click on one of the coloured dots (counters) on the left, and then drag the dot into one of the same coloured boxes to select that value. When selecting a dot by double clicking on it you will get a grey selection box around the dot. The bottom left corner of that box is the point which makes the selection.
Remember to refresh the chart after a dot has been moved, if there are no new ticks coming in to your terminal.
The display is designed to stick to the screen. You can only move it by following the instructions in the code and re-writing the basic parameters.
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use
Sliders:
Author: Clerin