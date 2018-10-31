Broker timing and 4hr candles reading
- One broker timing is different than other brokers
- uninit reason 9
- This EA delete all pendind orders
I don't see any issue other then the one you are trying to create.
Use servertime as is.
Here is my problem one broker 2hr behind from other brokers and as in H4 chart candles are change and problem to apply EA or reading candles high low
How I can get same candles with converter or any template
Here is my problem one broker 2hr behind from other brokers and as in H4 chart candles are change and problem to apply EA or reading candles high low
How I can get same candles with converter or any template
The data/quotes may be different from one broker to the other one (the data/quotes/price values) are not unified.
Besides, every broker may have its own time of the server (it is not unified too).
I just found the answer related to it -
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Why can't I change the time zone?
whroeder1, 2018.07.23 15:08
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FX opens 5pm ET Sunday and ends 5pm ET Friday. Some brokers start after (6pm is common/end before (up
to 15 minutes) due to low volatility.
Checking for Market Closed - Expert Advisors and MQL5 programming forum Trading - MQL5 programming forum
Swap is computed 5pm ET. No swap if no open orders at that time.
Brokers use a variety of timezones. Their local time (with or without DST,) GMT/UTC, GMT+2, NY+7.
Only with NY+7 does the broker's 00:00 equals 5pm ET and the start of a daily bar is the start of a new FX day.
GMT brokers, means there is a 1 or 2 hour D1/H4 bar on Sunday (depending on NY DST,) and a short Friday bar.
GMT+2 is close but doesn't adjust for NY DST.
EET is closer except when their DST doesn't match NY's. Last Sunday of March and 1:00 on the last Sunday of October vs second Sunday in March and return at 2:00 a.m. EDT to 1:00 a.m. EST on the first Sunday in November.
Non-NY+7, means the chart daily bar overlaps the start, and converting broker time to NY time requires broker to GMT to NY timezone conversions.
- If you search the web you will find differing answers. Those are all wrong (half the year) because they do not take DST into account (or that it changed in 2007 [important when testing history.])
I don't see any issue other then the one you are trying to create.
Use servertime as is.
The data/quotes may be different from one broker to the other one (the data/quotes/price values) are not unified.
Besides, every broker may have its own time of the server (it is not unified too).
I just found the answer related to it -
I don't have problem with tick data just want to get same candles shape like with any template etc
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