Broker timing and 4hr candles reading

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Hi, My broker 2 hrs behind from other brokers and facing 4hr candle reading , is there any solution or template to fix this issue ?
 
Can someone answer it plz
 

I don't see any issue other then the one you are trying to create.

Use servertime as is.

 

Here is my problem one broker 2hr behind from other brokers and as in H4 chart candles are change and problem to apply EA or reading candles high low

How I can get same candles with converter or any template


 
Deevog:

Here is my problem one broker 2hr behind from other brokers and as in H4 chart candles are change and problem to apply EA or reading candles high low

How I can get same candles with converter or any template


The data/quotes may be different from one broker to the other one (the data/quotes/price values) are not unified.
Besides, every broker may have its own time of the server (it is not unified too).

I just found the answer related to it - 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Why can't I change the time zone?

whroeder1, 2018.07.23 15:08


 
Marco vd Heijden:

I don't see any issue other then the one you are trying to create.

Use servertime as is.

Without understanding you cant see the issue , if you can't answer don't comment
 
Sergey Golubev:

The data/quotes may be different from one broker to the other one (the data/quotes/price values) are not unified.
Besides, every broker may have its own time of the server (it is not unified too).

I just found the answer related to it - 


I don't have problem with tick data just want to get same candles shape like with any template etc

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