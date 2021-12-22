Indicators: Non Repainting Supertrend Indicator - page 2
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hi i'm trying to get the value in my EA but the iCustom call seems not work. The value in the buffer are always EMPTY_VALUE even if the indicator seems work.
Could you please help me ?
I'm using this call: double STUP_0 = iCustom(NULL,0,"XXSupertrend",ST_PERIOD,ST_AMP,2,0); to get the arrow up. i have simplified the indicator deleting all the parameters for drwaing and leaving only what is necessary. the new name is XXSuperTrend to recognize it from yours code
Below your code modified:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| XXSuperTrend.mq4 |
//| Copyright © 2012, Marketcalls (Rajandran R). |
//| http://www.marketcalls.in |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright © 2012, Marketcalls "
#property link "http://www.marketcalls.in"
#property indicator_chart_window
#property indicator_color1 Aqua
#property indicator_color2 Orange
#property indicator_width1 1
#property indicator_width2 1
#property indicator_color3 Aqua
#property indicator_color4 Orange
#property indicator_width3 1
#property indicator_width4 1
#property indicator_buffers 4
double TrendUp[],TrendDown[];
double UpBuffer[];
double DnBuffer[];
int changeOfTrend;
extern int Nbr_Periods=10;
extern double Multiplier=3.0;
/*//---- input parameters
extern int sidFontSize=30;
extern string sidFontName="Ariel";
extern string NoteRedGreenBlue="Red/Green/Blue each 0..255";
extern int sidRed=30;
extern int sidGreen= 30;
extern int sidBlue = 30;
extern int sidXPos = 30;
extern int sidYPos = 150;
extern bool tagDisplayText=true;
extern string tagText="www.marketcalls.in";
extern int tagFontSize=15;
extern string tagFontName="Ariel";
extern int tagRed=30;
extern int tagGreen= 30;
extern int tagBlue = 30;
extern int tagXPos = 200;
extern int tagYPos = 300;
*/
//---- data
string SID = "Symbol";
int sidRGB = 0;
string TAG = "Tag";
int tagRGB = 0;
string tf;
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Custom indicator initialization function |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int init()
{
//---- indicators
SetIndexBuffer(0,TrendUp);
SetIndexStyle(0,DRAW_LINE,1,1);
SetIndexLabel(0,"Trend Up");
SetIndexBuffer(1,TrendDown);
SetIndexStyle(1,DRAW_LINE,1,1);
SetIndexLabel(1,"Trend Down");
SetIndexStyle(2,DRAW_ARROW,EMPTY);
SetIndexStyle(3,DRAW_ARROW,EMPTY);
SetIndexBuffer(2,UpBuffer);
SetIndexBuffer(3,DnBuffer);
SetIndexArrow(2,233);
SetIndexArrow(3,234);
SetIndexLabel(2,"Up Signal");
SetIndexLabel(3,"Down Signal");
//----
return(0);
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Custom indicator deinitialization function |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int deinit()
{
//----
ObjectDelete(SID);
ObjectDelete(TAG);
//----
return(0);
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Custom indicator iteration function |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int start()
{
double ClosePrice=Close[0];
// watermark(TAG, tagText, tagFontSize, tagFontName, tagRGB, tagXPos, tagYPos);
//string str=StringConcatenate("www.marketcalls.in LTP : ",ClosePrice);
//watermarkclose(TAG,str,22,tagFontName,tagRGB,80,20);
int i,flag,flagh,trend[];
double up[],dn[],medianPrice,atr;
int counted_bars=IndicatorCounted();
if(counted_bars < 0) return(-1);
if(counted_bars>0) counted_bars--;
int limit=Bars-counted_bars;
if(counted_bars==0) limit-=1+1;
//Print(limit);
int size=ArraySize(TrendUp);
ArrayResize(trend,size);
ArrayResize(up,size);
ArrayResize(dn,size);
//----
for(i=limit; i>=1; i--)
{
TrendUp[i]=EMPTY_VALUE;
TrendDown[i]=EMPTY_VALUE;
atr=iATR(NULL,0,Nbr_Periods,i);
//Print("atr: "+atr[i]);
medianPrice=(High[i]+Low[i])/2;
//Print("medianPrice: "+medianPrice[i]);
up[i]=medianPrice+(Multiplier*atr);
//Print("up: "+up[i]);
dn[i]=medianPrice-(Multiplier*atr);
//Print("dn: "+dn[i]);
trend[i]=1;
if(Close[i]>up[i+1])
{
trend[i]=1;
if(trend[i+1]==-1) changeOfTrend=1;
//Print("trend: "+trend[i]);
}
else if(Close[i]<dn[i+1])
{
trend[i]=-1;
if(trend[i+1]==1) changeOfTrend=1;
//Print("trend: "+trend[i]);
}
else if(trend[i+1]==1)
{
trend[i]=1;
changeOfTrend=0;
}
else if(trend[i+1]==-1)
{
trend[i]=-1;
changeOfTrend=0;
}
if(trend[i]<0 && trend[i+1]>0)
{
flag=1;
//Print("flag: "+flag);
}
else
{
flag=0;
//Print("flagh: "+flag);
}
if(trend[i]>0 && trend[i+1]<0)
{
flagh=1;
//Print("flagh: "+flagh);
}
else
{
flagh=0;
//Print("flagh: "+flagh);
}
if(trend[i]>0 && dn[i]<dn[i+1])
dn[i]=dn[i+1];
if(trend[i]<0 && up[i]>up[i+1])
up[i]=up[i+1];
if(flag==1)
up[i]=medianPrice+(Multiplier*atr);
if(flagh==1)
dn[i]=medianPrice-(Multiplier*atr);
//-- Draw the indicator
if(trend[i]==1)
{
TrendUp[i]=dn[i];
if(changeOfTrend==1)
{
TrendUp[i+1] = TrendDown[i+1];
changeOfTrend= 0;
}
}
else if(trend[i]==-1)
{
TrendDown[i]=up[i];
if(changeOfTrend==1)
{
TrendDown[i+1]= TrendUp[i+1];
changeOfTrend = 0;
}
}
if(trend[i]==1 && trend[i+1]==-1)
{
UpBuffer[i] = iLow(Symbol(),0,i)-(3*Point);
DnBuffer[i] = EMPTY_VALUE;
}
if(trend[i]==-1 && trend[i+1]==1)
{
UpBuffer[i] = EMPTY_VALUE;
DnBuffer[i] = iHigh(Symbol(),0,i)+(3*Point);
}
}
WindowRedraw();
//----
return(0);
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void watermarkclose(string obj,string text,int fontSize,string fontName,color colour,int xPos,int yPos)
{
ObjectCreate(obj,OBJ_LABEL,0,0,0);
ObjectSetText(obj,text,fontSize,fontName,Red);
ObjectSet(obj,OBJPROP_CORNER,0);
ObjectSet(obj,OBJPROP_XDISTANCE,xPos);
ObjectSet(obj,OBJPROP_YDISTANCE,yPos);
ObjectSet(obj,OBJPROP_BACK,true);
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Thanks
You are right.
You can get signal with that iCuston program, but you have to correct the bar number from 0 to 1.
Because the program calculate until number-1, i.e. "for(i=limit; i>=1; i--)"
Can you add "alert" in this indicator?
Not working in strategy tester:
Indicator does not work on the strategy tester
Try this one.
Indicator does not work on the strategy tester
Here is a version that works in Strategy Tester and also has optional alerts.
Note, we've changed the default Multiplier to 5, as testing with our Strategy Builder showed that it offered better profit with less draw down.
Here is a version that works in Strategy Tester and also has optional alerts.
Note, we've changed the default Multiplier to 5, as testing with our Strategy Builder showed that it offered better profit with less draw down.
does the above indicator take volume price trend into consideration?
Sorry, only just seen your question. No, it doesn't look at volume.
This indicator is repaint.