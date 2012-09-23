Indicators: clock displaying time in main chart
can you make it in sub window chart?
khanman:
can you make it in sub window chart?
can you make it in sub window chart?
Yes, I can...
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Clock2.mq4 | //| Copyright © 2012, Tjipke de Vries | //| | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "Copyright © 2012, Tjipke de Vries" #property link "" #property indicator_chart_window extern string Clocktext = "Server"; extern int Timezone.from.Server = 0; extern int ClockSize = 14; string FontType = "Verdana"; extern color ClockColor = Blue; extern int ClockCorner = 0; extern int yLine = 20; extern int xCol = 10; extern int window = 0; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Custom indicator initialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int init() { //---- if(ClockCorner>=4) { while (ClockCorner>=4){ClockCorner=ClockCorner-4;} } //---- return(0); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Custom indicator deinitialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int deinit() { //---- ObjectDelete("Clock"+DoubleToStr(Timezone.from.Server,0)); //---- return(0); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Custom indicator iteration function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int start() { int counted_bars=IndicatorCounted(); //---- DisplayText("Clock"+DoubleToStr(Timezone.from.Server,0), yLine, xCol, Clocktext+" "+ TimeToStr((TimeCurrent()+ (( 0 - Timezone.from.Server) * 3600)), TIME_SECONDS),ClockSize,FontType, ClockColor); //---- return(0); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void DisplayText(string eName, int eYD, int eXD, string eText, int eSize, string eFont, color eColor) { ObjectCreate(eName, OBJ_LABEL, window, 0, 0); ObjectSet(eName, OBJPROP_CORNER, ClockCorner); ObjectSet(eName, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE, eXD); ObjectSet(eName, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE, eYD); ObjectSetText(eName, eText, eSize, eFont, eColor); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
choose for window number of subwindow
0 main chart
1 next sub window....
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clock displaying time in main chart :
Author: Tjipke de Vries