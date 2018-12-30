EA running both on my local MT5 and on my MQL5 VPS questions
Hi,
It should be the EA on your Local end. But to be further sure, just make the 'Auto' button on your Local terminal s red or cancel. After that, cross-check the open charts on your Local terminal to see that no EA is attached to them.
Hope this helps
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Dear Sir,
I have a MQL5 VPS, and i have synchronized my EA with my MT5 on my VPS.
My questions are
1) In my MT5 navigator, i saw the EA both run on my local MT5 and VPS (see screenshot below).
Is this normal, should I removed the local EA in order to avoid conflict???
2) In my local MT journal, it said the EA got removed , I am sure if it's the EA in my lcoal MT5 got removed or it's the EA on VPS got removed. Any clue?