Simple profitable strategy 2 EMA cross with template
Please do not attach ex4 or ex5 files as they will be deleted.
@KEITH WATFORD its ok but how people will use this strategy however i cant do anything if these are rules
Keith Watford:Thanks
Hello,
you can post the mq4 file.
That way people have the opportunity to check the file to see if there is anything unexpected in there.
If any one already worked on it pls share your experience
anusherwan adil: If any one already worked on it pls share your experience
All you have provided is a template file, so how can anyone share the experience if you have not shared the EA itself (not as an executable, but a source file)?
basically this is not EA trade should be manual only template will help for trade entry and exit alongwith SR indicator which moderator deleted however you can install anySR indicator alongwith setting i mentioned above.
What do you mean by:
6. S&R SPECIAL for ENTRY EXIT
Do you have the source file for this, mq4 ?
yes i have which i am again trying if moderator gives permission
<ex4 file deleted>
anusherwan adil:
yes i have which i am again trying if moderator gives permission
<ex4 file deleted>
ex4 is not the source file. mq4 is the source file.
Post ex4 file again and you can expect a ban.
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Hi my follower traders i am attaching with a very simple profitable 2 EMA cross strategy which is clean and clear
1.10 ema
2. 20 EMA
3. PSAR DEFAULT
4.MACD DEFAULT
5. RSI DEFAULT
6. S&R SPECIAL for ENTRY EXIT
result i m sharing it with all of you and also attaching the template that every one could test and implement if they want.
STRATEGY DESCRIPTION
WHEN 10 EMA CROSS 20 EMA wait for PSAR FOR ATLEAT 2 DOTS and also check MACD has made upward bars in case of long and lower bar for short alongwith RSI cross above 50 long or below 50 short, so far 15 minutes time frame remains good for me .SR special indicator is also included here which is vital to keep our SL and TP accordingly keeping in view the PIVOT S&R FOR ENTRY and EXIT. i hope this simple strategy will help thousands of my felow traders for profitable trades if they keep money management focused 2 % TO REMAIN IN market i.e SR RULES must be FOLLOWED and last but not least start your trade in london session, however if u cant get a chance in asian session u can go for it but london SESSION IS GOOD.
REGARDS
<ex4 file deleted>