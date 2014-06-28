Experts: BreakOut + MM + Multi-currencies - page 2
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pls improve the profit and Gross loss is too large.
Strategy Tester Report
Hi afabiani, are you trading your ea on a live account? And have it been overall profitable? I want to trade it on my live account but I am not sure whether you've trade it on a live account before and what the results are like. Thanks.
I'm using it on a live account, the behaviour is the same as BT.
However someone has set up some running instances on demo acounts here
pls improve the profit and Gross loss is too large.
Strategy Tester Report
Rise up the RiskPerTrade ... I suggest around 6.
Use the version 1.4.4
pls improve the profit and Gross loss is too large.
Strategy Tester Report
Rise up the RiskPerTrade ... I suggest around 6.
Use the version 1.4.4
version 1.4.4 ?????
Where the download ?
Thanks for your share
Lordorly
pls improve the profit and Gross loss is too large.
Strategy Tester Report
Rise up the RiskPerTrade ... I suggest around 6.
Use the version 1.4.4
version 1.4.4 ?????
Where the download ?
Thanks for your share
Lordorly
http://www.forexometro.com/forum/expert-advisor/3076-charles-2-0-0-a.html#post97415
is your strategy does not work,on MT4
do not want to run. for testing the same. Please correct errors