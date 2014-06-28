Experts: BreakOut + MM + Multi-currencies - page 2

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pls improve the profit and Gross loss is too large.

Strategy Tester Report

Charels1_4_0
FinFX-Demo (Build 432)

SymbolEURUSD (Euro vs US Dollar)
Period15 Minutes (M15) 2011.01.03 00:00 - 2011.12.30 23:00 (2011.01.01 - 2012.01.01)
ModelEvery tick (the most precise method based on all available least timeframes)
ParametersComment_1=" -- Comma separated list of Symbol Pairs: EURUSD,USDCHF"; Comment_1a=" --- must be equal to the string of your account provider."; Symbols="EURUSD"; xFactor=1.5; TimeSet="07:32"; Comment_2=" -- Balance percentage order balance and Lot value"; RiskPercent=10; Comment_3=" -- Percentage of the risk for each Lot"; RiskPerTrade=2; Comment_4=" -- Fixed value if RiskPerTrade == 0"; Lots=0.01; StopLoss=0; MinPipsProfit=30; TrailingUnlockStop=35; Slippage=3; Comment_5=" -- Wheather or not manage ALL opened orders (manual too)"; AllOrders=false; Comment_6=" -- Wheather or not compute the Profit on ALL pairs"; AllSymbols=true; Comment_7=" -- Log to console or to a file"; LogToFile=false; Comment_8=" -- On init delete all pending orders"; InitResetOrders=true;
Bars in test25715Ticks modelled17362431Modelling quality90.00%
Mismatched charts errors0
Initial deposit10000.00
Total net profit1723.85Gross profit7296.22Gross loss-5572.37
Profit factor1.31Expected payoff5.90
Absolute drawdown1378.52Maximal drawdown1525.42 (15.03%)Relative drawdown15.03% (1525.42)
Total trades292Short positions (won %)148 (97.97%)Long positions (won %)144 (97.92%)
Profit trades (% of total)286 (97.95%)Loss trades (% of total)6 (2.05%)
Largestprofit trade1119.46loss trade-1495.04
Averageprofit trade25.51loss trade-928.73
Maximumconsecutive wins (profit in money)160 (1902.52)consecutive losses (loss in money)2 (-355.78)
Maximalconsecutive profit (count of wins)2384.23 (35)consecutive loss (count of losses)-1495.04 (1)
Averageconsecutive wins57consecutive losses1




 
Hi afabiani, are you trading your ea on a live account? And have it been overall profitable? I want to trade it on my live account but I am not sure whether you've trade it on a live account before and what the results are like. Thanks.
 
odomike:
Hi afabiani, are you trading your ea on a live account? And have it been overall profitable? I want to trade it on my live account but I am not sure whether you've trade it on a live account before and what the results are like. Thanks.


I'm using it on a live account, the behaviour is the same as BT.

However someone has set up some running instances on demo acounts here

 
nick20042:

pls improve the profit and Gross loss is too large.

Strategy Tester Report

Charels1_4_0
FinFX-Demo (Build 432)

SymbolEURUSD (Euro vs US Dollar)
Period15 Minutes (M15) 2011.01.03 00:00 - 2011.12.30 23:00 (2011.01.01 - 2012.01.01)
ModelEvery tick (the most precise method based on all available least timeframes)
ParametersComment_1=" -- Comma separated list of Symbol Pairs: EURUSD,USDCHF"; Comment_1a=" --- must be equal to the string of your account provider."; Symbols="EURUSD"; xFactor=1.5; TimeSet="07:32"; Comment_2=" -- Balance percentage order balance and Lot value"; RiskPercent=10; Comment_3=" -- Percentage of the risk for each Lot"; RiskPerTrade=2; Comment_4=" -- Fixed value if RiskPerTrade == 0"; Lots=0.01; StopLoss=0; MinPipsProfit=30; TrailingUnlockStop=35; Slippage=3; Comment_5=" -- Wheather or not manage ALL opened orders (manual too)"; AllOrders=false; Comment_6=" -- Wheather or not compute the Profit on ALL pairs"; AllSymbols=true; Comment_7=" -- Log to console or to a file"; LogToFile=false; Comment_8=" -- On init delete all pending orders"; InitResetOrders=true;
Bars in test25715Ticks modelled17362431Modelling quality90.00%
Mismatched charts errors0
Initial deposit10000.00
Total net profit1723.85Gross profit7296.22Gross loss-5572.37
Profit factor1.31Expected payoff5.90
Absolute drawdown1378.52Maximal drawdown1525.42 (15.03%)Relative drawdown15.03% (1525.42)
Total trades292Short positions (won %)148 (97.97%)Long positions (won %)144 (97.92%)
Profit trades (% of total)286 (97.95%)Loss trades (% of total)6 (2.05%)
Largestprofit trade1119.46loss trade-1495.04
Averageprofit trade25.51loss trade-928.73
Maximumconsecutive wins (profit in money)160 (1902.52)consecutive losses (loss in money)2 (-355.78)
Maximalconsecutive profit (count of wins)2384.23 (35)consecutive loss (count of losses)-1495.04 (1)
Averageconsecutive wins57consecutive losses1





Rise up the RiskPerTrade ... I suggest around 6.

Use the version 1.4.4

[Deleted]  
afabiani:
nick20042:

pls improve the profit and Gross loss is too large.

Strategy Tester Report

Charels1_4_0
FinFX-Demo (Build 432)

Symbol EURUSD (Euro vs US Dollar)
Period 15 Minutes (M15) 2011.01.03 00:00 - 2011.12.30 23:00 (2011.01.01 - 2012.01.01)
Model Every tick (the most precise method based on all available least timeframes)
Parameters Comment_1=" -- Comma separated list of Symbol Pairs: EURUSD,USDCHF"; Comment_1a=" --- must be equal to the string of your account provider."; Symbols="EURUSD"; xFactor=1.5; TimeSet="07:32"; Comment_2=" -- Balance percentage order balance and Lot value"; RiskPercent=10; Comment_3=" -- Percentage of the risk for each Lot"; RiskPerTrade=2; Comment_4=" -- Fixed value if RiskPerTrade == 0"; Lots=0.01; StopLoss=0; MinPipsProfit=30; TrailingUnlockStop=35; Slippage=3; Comment_5=" -- Wheather or not manage ALL opened orders (manual too)"; AllOrders=false; Comment_6=" -- Wheather or not compute the Profit on ALL pairs"; AllSymbols=true; Comment_7=" -- Log to console or to a file"; LogToFile=false; Comment_8=" -- On init delete all pending orders"; InitResetOrders=true;
Bars in test 25715 Ticks modelled 17362431 Modelling quality 90.00%
Mismatched charts errors 0
Initial deposit 10000.00
Total net profit 1723.85 Gross profit 7296.22 Gross loss -5572.37
Profit factor 1.31 Expected payoff 5.90
Absolute drawdown 1378.52 Maximal drawdown 1525.42 (15.03%) Relative drawdown 15.03% (1525.42)
Total trades 292 Short positions (won %) 148 (97.97%) Long positions (won %) 144 (97.92%)
Profit trades (% of total) 286 (97.95%) Loss trades (% of total) 6 (2.05%)
Largest profit trade 1119.46 loss trade -1495.04
Average profit trade 25.51 loss trade -928.73
Maximum consecutive wins (profit in money) 160 (1902.52) consecutive losses (loss in money) 2 (-355.78)
Maximal consecutive profit (count of wins) 2384.23 (35) consecutive loss (count of losses) -1495.04 (1)
Average consecutive wins 57 consecutive losses 1



Rise up the RiskPerTrade ... I suggest around 6.

Use the version 1.4.4

version 1.4.4 ?????
Where the download ?

Thanks for your share

Lordorly

 
lordorly:
afabiani:
nick20042:

pls improve the profit and Gross loss is too large.

Strategy Tester Report

Charels1_4_0
FinFX-Demo (Build 432)

Symbol EURUSD (Euro vs US Dollar)
Period 15 Minutes (M15) 2011.01.03 00:00 - 2011.12.30 23:00 (2011.01.01 - 2012.01.01)
Model Every tick (the most precise method based on all available least timeframes)
Parameters Comment_1=" -- Comma separated list of Symbol Pairs: EURUSD,USDCHF"; Comment_1a=" --- must be equal to the string of your account provider."; Symbols="EURUSD"; xFactor=1.5; TimeSet="07:32"; Comment_2=" -- Balance percentage order balance and Lot value"; RiskPercent=10; Comment_3=" -- Percentage of the risk for each Lot"; RiskPerTrade=2; Comment_4=" -- Fixed value if RiskPerTrade == 0"; Lots=0.01; StopLoss=0; MinPipsProfit=30; TrailingUnlockStop=35; Slippage=3; Comment_5=" -- Wheather or not manage ALL opened orders (manual too)"; AllOrders=false; Comment_6=" -- Wheather or not compute the Profit on ALL pairs"; AllSymbols=true; Comment_7=" -- Log to console or to a file"; LogToFile=false; Comment_8=" -- On init delete all pending orders"; InitResetOrders=true;
Bars in test 25715 Ticks modelled 17362431 Modelling quality 90.00%
Mismatched charts errors 0
Initial deposit 10000.00
Total net profit 1723.85 Gross profit 7296.22 Gross loss -5572.37
Profit factor 1.31 Expected payoff 5.90
Absolute drawdown 1378.52 Maximal drawdown 1525.42 (15.03%) Relative drawdown 15.03% (1525.42)
Total trades 292 Short positions (won %) 148 (97.97%) Long positions (won %) 144 (97.92%)
Profit trades (% of total) 286 (97.95%) Loss trades (% of total) 6 (2.05%)
Largest profit trade 1119.46 loss trade -1495.04
Average profit trade 25.51 loss trade -928.73
Maximum consecutive wins (profit in money) 160 (1902.52) consecutive losses (loss in money) 2 (-355.78)
Maximal consecutive profit (count of wins) 2384.23 (35) consecutive loss (count of losses) -1495.04 (1)
Average consecutive wins 57 consecutive losses 1



Rise up the RiskPerTrade ... I suggest around 6.

Use the version 1.4.4

version 1.4.4 ?????
Where the download ?

Thanks for your share

Lordorly


http://www.forexometro.com/forum/expert-advisor/3076-charles-2-0-0-a.html#post97415
[Deleted]  
Very good, it doesn't work for small accounts very well though. You need at least $5,000 to successfully use this. Curious, how does it know when to close the position? Is it a take profit?
[Deleted]  
What happened at the end?
 

is your strategy does not work,on MT4

do not want to run. for testing the same. Please correct errors

BreakOut + MM + Multi-currencies
BreakOut + MM + Multi-currencies
  • votes: 1
  • 2012.07.06
  • afabiani
  • www.mql5.com
The EA based on break-outs with money management. It is able to trade on multiple pairs.
12
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