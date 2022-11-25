How to change my personal information ? I can't change it !
The only your personal information I see is your name and family name.
You are having this information to be open to the public because you are validated (means: you are not a bot):
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Deleting this MQL5 profile Admin Help
Fernando Carreiro, 2018.10.24 13:27You don't need to delete it. Just edit your profile and change your email address. Go the "Settings" -> "Security" section of your profile.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
i want close my account , who ?
Fernando Carreiro, 2018.10.24 23:30In exactly the same way that you change your email: Profile -> Settings - Security!
Just edit your profile and change your email address.
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Hi,
I can't change my personal information, why ?
I have erased all the signals that I was selling.
Best Regards.
Burny