Upgrade indicator - I need signals from my indicator
Hi,
can you help me please?
I got indicator and I need send all signals to my phone. This indicator has only one option. It wrote in .ex4. I havent got some experience with programming.
My problem is:
I have any strategy. Its working on timeframe M5. This indicator show me arrows (signal). I want send theese signal to phone. I try to set up email (smtp), or MetaQuotes ID... but it still not working. Please can you help me? :-)
Thanks and have a nice day.
ne.
If the only input is "Sound On", then it is probably not coded to send push notifications, only issue sound alerts.
If that is the case, the indicator will have to be re-coded.
If you only have the ex4 file, try contacting the author.
If that is not possible, you may be able to have another indicator coded to read the first indicator's data and issue push notifications/email. Try Freelance.
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Hi,
can you help me please?
I got indicator and I need send all signals to my phone. This indicator has only one option. It wrote in .ex4. I havent got some experience with programming.
My problem is:
I have any strategy. Its working on timeframe M5. This indicator show me arrows (signal). I want send theese signal to phone. I try to set up email (smtp), or MetaQuotes ID... but it still not working. Please can you help me? :-)
Thanks and have a nice day.
ne.