Experts: [EA] - Charles-1.3.7

New comment
 

[EA] - Charles-1.3.7:

Improvements to the previous version.

Author: afabiani

 

La base è buona, ma rivedrei la gestione degli ordini. Genera molti errori in fase di modifica ordini. A parte ciò penso che tu debba velocizzare in qualche modo i segnali. Sembra che entri sempre in ritardo.

Un saluto e ottimo lavoro 

[Deleted]  

First of all i want to thank you very much for share your code. 

This is very good strategy - I use previous version and i get real profit by using this EA. Never then less this version generates Stop Out - stoploss don't work when hedging is closed. 

fail 

EURUSD  Signalmacd=10 Anchor=25 xFactor=1.5 Amount=1 RiskPercent=10 LotPercent=10 Lots=0.1 StopLoss=20 TrailingProfit=5 TrailingStop=1 Slippage=1 Qema=10 Sema=32 Fastema=8 Slowema=14

 

If you can please add some stoploss for situations when hedging order is closed but original order loses to much.

Thank you once again. 

[Deleted]  
Comments that do not relate to this topic, have been moved to "Become an Author at MQL5.com!".
New comment