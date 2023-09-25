Experts: [EA] - Charles-1.3.7
La base è buona, ma rivedrei la gestione degli ordini. Genera molti errori in fase di modifica ordini. A parte ciò penso che tu debba velocizzare in qualche modo i segnali. Sembra che entri sempre in ritardo.
Un saluto e ottimo lavoro
First of all i want to thank you very much for share your code.
This is very good strategy - I use previous version and i get real profit by using this EA. Never then less this version generates Stop Out - stoploss don't work when hedging is closed.
EURUSD Signalmacd=10 Anchor=25 xFactor=1.5 Amount=1 RiskPercent=10 LotPercent=10 Lots=0.1 StopLoss=20 TrailingProfit=5 TrailingStop=1 Slippage=1 Qema=10 Sema=32 Fastema=8 Slowema=14
If you can please add some stoploss for situations when hedging order is closed but original order loses to much.
Thank you once again.
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use
[EA] - Charles-1.3.7:
Author: afabiani