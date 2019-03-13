Indicators: The classic Turtle Trading Indicator - page 2
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Hi! do you know if it is somehow possible to use these indicators with forex tester 2 or any other backtesting software?
No, an indicator cannot be backtested by itself because you need a trading strategy -not just the entry points-.
But you can download a free turtle trading ea from my site.
Cheers.
Just out of curiosity, why did you backtest using control points? Have you tried Every Tick?
The free metatrader5 version has also been released. Please download from:
www.mql5.com/en/market/product/1804
...
But you can download a free turtle trading ea from my site.
Is there a forward test / signal available? Is it really profitable?
From a statistical standpoint, given the fact that there is 27 Trades in 10 Years (see backtest), it might take 19 weeks until the first trade. That's why I neither want to invest the time, nor the computing resources, nor my money without some kind of proof.
hi author
I want to set parameter such a way that its look like same as
but In my case so many dot creating confusion
plz give instruction or .set file
Hi Sir,
I have the same issue as found by Volabir001. There are so many dot creating confusion. Could you help to resolve it?
Thank you
Ben