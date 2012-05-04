Experts: MACDcrossAUDD1
Forex arena is a war of trading.
A forex robot is so restricted that it may work only for a specific currency pair and its specific time frame.
It means that the same robot may not work for any other currency pair or any other time frame of the underlying currency pair.
Therefore, it may be necessary that the name of the robot needs to include the currency pair name and its time frame.
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MACDcrossAUDD1:
Author: IL KYU LEE