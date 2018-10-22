I have a code idea of a simple trade manager with hidden TP, SL, Trailing
Hi all coders,
Im aPhong & new to coding!
Lets say I have a open oder in my terminal & I want to manage it by an EA so that my TP & SL are not limited by brokers like mt4 default right now.
Im teaching myself mql but at the moment I don’t know how to code it …but I think we should keep it as simple as possiple!
//--
Could Someone please code a simple Trade-Manager- EA with only just 2 OR 3 LINES ON THE CHART with features: ?
+ Fill in the magic number of the trade that I opened by MT4-default-order-manager in the Input & the EA will take care of it.
+ Default SL/ TP 50 pips from the current price & BE after 25 pips in profit & Trailing at 25 pips...
+ The SL-TP -lines can dragged and dropped by mouse (double-click) that hides the SL and TP from the Broker & EA will obtain new values.
+ The graphical display looks simple …kind of like the chart attached !
Hope someone will code it & share mql file :)
Have a nice day all!
Thanks in advance!
Regards,
it's a perfect request and explanation for FreeLance.
Hi all coders,
Im aPhong & new to coding!
Lets say I have a open oder in my terminal & I want to manage it by an EA so that my TP & SL are not limited by brokers like mt4 default right now.
Im teaching myself mql but at the moment I don’t know how to code it …but I think we should keep it as simple as possiple!
//--
Could Someone please code a simple Trade-Manager- EA with only just 2 OR 3 LINES ON THE CHART with features: ?
+ Fill in the magic number of the trade that I opened by MT4-default-order-manager in the Input & the EA will take care of it.
+ Default SL/ TP 50 pips from the current price & BE after 25 pips in profit & Trailing at 25 pips...
+ The SL-TP -lines can dragged and dropped by mouse (double-click) that hides the SL and TP from the Broker & EA will obtain new values.
+ The graphical display looks simple …kind of like the chart attached !
Hope someone will code it & share mql file :)
Have a nice day all!
Thanks in advance!
Regards,
Don´t bother creating another trade manager. In the market section you have several to choose from. Just search "order manager" or "trade manager". Even searching in google will provide you many good results
Nice to see you guys replies! the topic is active ^^ & constructive comments are welcome!
Im just sharing some ideas & learning coding...looks like my luck is coming ^^
...of course, I did search for my idea & unfortunately, I found no one!
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Hi all coders,
Im aPhong & new to coding!
Lets say I have a open oder in my terminal & I want to manage it by an EA so that my TP & SL are not limited by brokers like mt4 default right now.
Im teaching myself mql but at the moment I don’t know how to code it …but I think we should keep it as simple as possiple!
//--
Could Someone please code a simple Trade-Manager- EA with only just 2 OR 3 LINES ON THE CHART with features: ?
+ Fill in the magic number of the trade that I opened by MT4-default-order-manager in the Input & the EA will take care of it.
+ Default SL/ TP 50 pips from the current price & BE after 25 pips in profit & Trailing at 25 pips...
+ The SL-TP -lines can bedragged and dropped by mouse (double-click) that hides the SL and TP from the Broker & EA will obtain new values.
+ The graphical display looks simple …kind of like the chart attached !
Hope someone will code it & share mql file :)
Have a nice day all!
Thanks in advance!
Regards,