How to let the RSI indicator calculate a value without a period of time?
Make a custom symbol including just the bars you want.
I'm too lazy to write the code, but
https://www.mql5.com/en/docs/customsymbols
cs create, cs set integer digits, symbolselect true
copyrates 1 minute history you want
a big loop that copies only rates with desired time into another array
customratesreplace
Documentation on MQL5: Custom Symbols
- www.mql5.com
When connecting the terminal to a certain trade server, a user is able to work with time series of the financial symbols provided by a broker. Available financial symbols are displayed as a list in the Market Watch window. A separate group of functions allows receiving data on the...
kypa:
I'm too lazy to write the code, but
I'm too lazy to write the code, but
Best response ever!
Anthony Garot:
Best response ever!
I did write some code these days though, yesterday around midnight mostly. It can build micro timeframes for news trading.
My first class written, quite proud of it.
Files:
se9h5fz6oze-1.01.mq5 24 kb
kypa:
My first class written, quite proud of it.
I did write some code these days though, yesterday around midnight mostly. It can build micro timeframes for news trading.
My first class written, quite proud of it.
The copyright name is great :)
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register