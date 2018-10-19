How to let the RSI indicator calculate a value without a period of time?

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illustration
 
Make a custom symbol including just the bars you want.
 
kypa:
Make a custom symbol including just the bars you want.

Thanks kypa!!

May i know how? Could you please help to show me the code?

 

I'm too lazy to write the code, but

https://www.mql5.com/en/docs/customsymbols

cs create, cs set integer digits, symbolselect true

copyrates 1 minute history you want

a big loop that copies only rates with desired time into another array

customratesreplace

Documentation on MQL5: Custom Symbols
Documentation on MQL5: Custom Symbols
  • www.mql5.com
When connecting the terminal to a certain trade server, a user is able to work with time series of the financial symbols provided by a broker. Available financial symbols are displayed as a list in the Market Watch window. A separate group of functions allows receiving data on the...
 
kypa:

I'm too lazy to write the code, but

Best response ever!

 
Anthony Garot:

Best response ever!



I did write some code these days though, yesterday around midnight mostly. It can build micro timeframes for news trading.

My first class written, quite proud of it.

Files:
se9h5fz6oze-1.01.mq5  24 kb
 
kypa:



I did write some code these days though, yesterday around midnight mostly. It can build micro timeframes for news trading.

My first class written, quite proud of it.

The copyright name is great :)

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