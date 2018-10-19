About writing a string on a csv file... - page 2
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I get same logs. However, the csv file is not created.
It's impossible to get the same logs without creating the file.
I'm quite sure you searched the file in a wrong directory.
You have to open the data folder from your MT4 terminal (see the picture) and then choose "MQL4" and then "Files" directory. There must be your file.
It's impossible to get the same logs without creating the file.
I'm quite sure you searched the file in a wrong directory.
You have to open the data folder from your MT4 terminal (see the picture) and then choose "MQL4" and then "Files" directory. There must be your file.
The file is in tester/files/
Problem solved. Thank you!
The file is in tester/files/
Problem solved. Thank you!
You're welcome. I'm glad you've solved this problem.
BTW This is why is important to give complete information. I thought you used a script but you used an EA (in tester).
Good luck
I just noticed your call to FileOpen is wrong... you need to pass a char for the delimiter instead of a string.
should be