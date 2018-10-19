Probleme d'affichage récurrent sur site MQL5
Good evening and thank you for answering me.
The first image and with a 100% zoom
The second image and with a 75% zoom
As you can see it does not solve the problem.
I want to specify that I meet this problem on site (MQL5).
Bonsoir et merci de me répondre.
La première image et avec un zoom de 100%
La deuxième image et avec un zoom de 75%
Comme on peut le voire sa ne résout pas le problème.
Je tien à préciser que je rencontre ce problème que sur se site (MQL5).
The problem is on your side, I 've checked it on 3 computers and 4 different browsers.
Raphael, please only post in English on this forum.
I have used the site's translation tool to translate and edit your posts.
When I display the site page (MQL5) in the original language = everything is fine.
When I display the site page (MQL5) translated into French = display problem.
There is no French translation of this site -
Not.
Your French page was translated by google search engine only.
The other language pages are the original ones (Russian page is original Russian without translation, English page is the English language one without any translation, and so on ... nothing was translated by google).
You used google to translate onto French language?
If yes so your question/issue/bug is related to the google (ask them).
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Here are two screenshots made the same day at different times. As we can see, there is a superimposed text and another object that is not in their proper place.