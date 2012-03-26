Indicators: SpreadLogger + Bid and Ask Logger
mariotrinchero:
Good work
but my broker have 5 digits
can you change code for all brokers ?
Mine as well has 5 digits - those 4 digits after dot are by default from MT4. The wright numbers you can find in top right of the main chart. As far as I know they are automatically adjusted based on the values. The only thing I can think of is to have them like a different color there is form of objects.
eronyx:
Mine as well has 5 digits - those 4 digits after dot are by default from MT4. The wright numbers you can find in top right of the main chart. As far as I know they are automatically adjusted based on the values. The only thing I can think of is to have them like a different color there is form of objects.
mariotrinchero:
Good work
but my broker have 5 digits
can you change code for all brokers ?
Mine as well has 5 digits - those 4 digits after dot are by default from MT4. The wright numbers you can find in top right of the main chart. As far as I know they are automatically adjusted based on the values. The only thing I can think of is to have them like a different color there is form of objects.
Just figured that out - it is very simple
add this line in the init() function of _x_BidAskLogger.mq4 file:
IndicatorDigits(Digits);and you will have 5 digits
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SpreadLogger + Bid and Ask Logger:
Author: eronyx