Indicators: SpreadLogger + Bid and Ask Logger

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SpreadLogger + Bid and Ask Logger:

Do you want to know how the Spread on your Broker fluctuates? I developed 2 small indicators which will allow you to see hot the spread is performing real time and for the last few minutes or whichever you can thing your platform can hold.

Author: eronyx

 

Good work

but my broker have 5 digits

can you change code for all brokers ?

[Deleted]  
mariotrinchero:

Good work

but my broker have 5 digits

can you change code for all brokers ?

image


Mine as well has 5 digits - those 4 digits after dot are by default from MT4. The wright numbers you can find in top right of the main chart. As far as I know they are automatically adjusted based on the values. The only thing I can think of is to have them like a different color there is form of objects.
[Deleted]  
eronyx:
mariotrinchero:

Good work

but my broker have 5 digits

can you change code for all brokers ?

image


Mine as well has 5 digits - those 4 digits after dot are by default from MT4. The wright numbers you can find in top right of the main chart. As far as I know they are automatically adjusted based on the values. The only thing I can think of is to have them like a different color there is form of objects.

Just figured that out - it is very simple

add this line in the init() function of _x_BidAskLogger.mq4 file:

IndicatorDigits(Digits);
and you will have 5 digits
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