Importing bars does not yield the right output

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See the following image:  

real

I have added a custom symbol and tried to import the values. But MT5 have truncated values and even the bars are not correct. See the comparison between real bar and the MT5 bars:  

yy

Kindly, suggest me what might be the issue. Here is the file which I used for importing the bars, attached.


**EDITED*** Forgot to add the version of the MT5, here is it:  

sdd

Files:
MT5.txt  115 kb
 
Can someone please help me with this? Anyone from the MT5 developers? Please guide me why is this happening.
 

See the same things happen with the MetaTrader Data as well.:

iuds


Please let me know why is this happening. I have attached the necessary dataset with the comment.

Files:
writingOHLC.txt  274 kb
 
You need to set point or digits or something like that.
 

your indicator show bars in 4 digits

change it 5 digits

 
Thank you guys. I have tried everything previously. But still I appreciate.
 
jaffer wilson:
Thank you guys. I have tried everything previously. But still I appreciate.

never giveup,

if you look it up on your charts, you can see your indicator return values calculate bars only 4 digits

change it return values 5 digits

after that you will see it is ok

 
let me see your custom indicator's codes
 

I think there is a problem between price/time in the feed.

How did you push the data in to the structure ?

 
Marco vd Heijden:

I think there is a problem between price/time in the feed.

How did you push the data in to the structure ?

no its just digit problem

it shows so...

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