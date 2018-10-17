Importing bars does not yield the right output
Can someone please help me with this? Anyone from the MT5 developers? Please guide me why is this happening.
See the same things happen with the MetaTrader Data as well.:
Please let me know why is this happening. I have attached the necessary dataset with the comment.
Files:
writingOHLC.txt 274 kb
You need to set point or digits or something like that.
your indicator show bars in 4 digits
change it 5 digits
Thank you guys. I have tried everything previously. But still I appreciate.
jaffer wilson:
Thank you guys. I have tried everything previously. But still I appreciate.
Thank you guys. I have tried everything previously. But still I appreciate.
never giveup,
if you look it up on your charts, you can see your indicator return values calculate bars only 4 digits
change it return values 5 digits
after that you will see it is ok
let me see your custom indicator's codes
I think there is a problem between price/time in the feed.
How did you push the data in to the structure ?
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See the following image:
I have added a custom symbol and tried to import the values. But MT5 have truncated values and even the bars are not correct. See the comparison between real bar and the MT5 bars:
Kindly, suggest me what might be the issue. Here is the file which I used for importing the bars, attached.
**EDITED*** Forgot to add the version of the MT5, here is it: